The BUAN-MUAST Partnership for Advancing Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resource Management

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) and Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) convened for a collaborative meeting aimed at exploring potential areas of partnership. Both institutions are dedicated to advancing agriculture, technology, and natural resource management in Botswana and Zimbabwe, respectively, and this meeting marked their second engagement focusing on shared objectives.

Valuable opportunities for mutual learning

During the discussions, Professor Ketlhatlogile Mosepele, Vice Chancellor of BUAN, underscored the critical role both universities play in conducting innovative research and cultivating future leaders in the agriculture and natural resources sectors. He emphasized that a collaboration between BUAN and MUAST will offer valuable opportunities for mutual learning, which is essential for developing effective solutions to the pressing challenges faced by both nations.

Professor Justice Nyamangara, Vice Chancellor of MUAST, acknowledged the significance of this partnership, especially in the context of climate change and its impact on soil quality and agricultural productivity. He spoke about the revelations brought about by the recent floods that took place in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. He noted that the floods made them realize that agricultural education encompasses many aspects that require serious consideration, including psychology and cultural education. This sparked a discussion about how BUAN conducts its farmers and students outreach programs.

Centre For In-Service And Continuing Education

BUAN has a business center called Centre For In-Service And Continuing Education, which is an outreach arm of the university that offers professional short courses developed based on the needs of various stakeholders. Different communities are engaged in the development of these courses. Additionally, the center provides a platform for panel discussions on topics that affect different stakeholders.

Both institutions recognized their commonalities and the potential for joint research initiatives to drive transformative changes in agricultural practices, ultimately enhancing food security in their respective countries.

The delegation

The MUAST delegation included the Dean of the Faculty of Plant and Animal Sciences and Technology, the Director of Marketing and Agri-Work Related Learning and Outreach Programs, the Deputy Registrar for Academic Affairs, and the Manager of Public, International Relations, and Resource Mobilization from MUAST, alongside BUAN’s executive management and faculty representatives.