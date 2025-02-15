A Budget Without Outcomes: The Disappointment of Botswana’s New Government 

The government must stop treating the budget as a ceremonial speech and start using it as a tool for transformation because Batswana deserve better than a catalogue of ideas and a list of numbers that ultimately peter out as empty promises. DOUGLAS RASBASH* has been combing through it

The recent budget presentation by Botswana’s new government was an opportunity filled with expectation. Citizens and other stakeholders were hoping to hear clear plans on how the country would address its pressing issues – from gender violence to unemployment; from the need for diversification to the health and safety of its people.

These topics, important and urgent, were highlighted passionately and eloquently in the speech delivered by the Minister of Finance, Ndaba Gaolathe, who is also the country’s Vice President. Yet, after three hours of talking, one was left with an overwhelming sense of confusion, frustration and a lack of direction.

Undeniable

While the rhetoric was bold and the concerns expressed were undeniable, the budget failed to provide a concrete roadmap for how these issues would be tackled. In short, the government’s budget lacked the one thing that truly matters: results.

There was no shortage of awareness in the presentation. The minister spoke at length about Botswana’s challenges and the ambitions of the new administration. Gender based violence, unemployment, economic diversification, public health, digitisation, and cultural development were all acknowledged as key priorities. However, after all the eloquent enunciations, the central question remained unanswered: How will the government’s proposed spending and initiatives actually address these issues in a measurable and impactful way?

Gender Based Violence: Acknowledgement Without Action

One of the most significant concerns raised in the budget was the alarming prevalence of gender based violence in Botswana. This is a crisis that affects families, communities and the very fabric of society. The minister spoke passionately about the government’s commitment to combat this blight.

Yet, despite the passionate delivery, the budget offered no clarity on how much additional funding would be allocated to tackle gender-based violence. There were no specifics on what kind of programmes would be expanded, nor any indication of how new resources would be mobilised to reduce these crimes. The commitment to fighting gender violence remains abstract, with no clear path to follow or measurable targets to meet.

Without specific budgetary allocations for increased policing, victim support programmes, awareness campaigns, or mental health services for victims and perpetrators alike, it is impossible to assess how these lofty goals will be achieved. The new budget of the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs was not even specified. This is a clear case of rhetoric without substance – words that sound good but are disconnected from real action.

Unemployment: A Deepening Crisis Left Unaddressed

Unemployment remains one of Botswana’s most significant challenges, with thousands of young people struggling to find work. The country’s labour market is stagnant, and the lack of employment opportunities continues to be a source of widespread discontent and potential unrest.

While the minister acknowledged the gravity of the unemployment problem, citing 40% youth unemployment, the budget offered no concrete figures on job creation. How many jobs will be generated by the proposed initiatives? How will these colossal unemployment rates be reduced? These questions were left unanswered. Instead, the budget merely alluded to vague strategies such as “supporting small businesses” and “fostering economic growth.”

However, these generic statements provided no clarity on the scale of the investments or the concrete measures that would create jobs. With the unemployment rate already high and the economy still struggling, citizens deserve more than vague promises; they deserve a clear plan with actionable goals, timelines and accountability.

Digitisation: An Opportunity Missed

The need for Botswana to accelerate its digital transformation is urgent. The global economy is rapidly moving towards a digital-first paradigm, and Botswana risks being left behind if it does not prioritise digitisation in its economic planning. Yet, once again, the budget failed to address how additional resources will impact the level of e-government services or digital infrastructure.

There are no shortage of indicators and metrics that measure digital transformation, and for sure Botswana’s global ranking is very low despite its middle-income status. Botswana ranks 60th out of 67 countries for digital competitiveness, according to the 2024 World Digital Competitiveness Report (WDCR). The country’s score decreased slightly from 47.51 in 2023 to 46.01 in 2024.

Botswana’s e-government ranking in 2024 was 112nd out of countries globally, according to the United Nations’ EGOVKB index. Botswana’s e-participation ranking was also low, placing it among the worst performing countries in the world. Botswana’s digital quality of life ranking in 2022 was 106th, placing it at the lower end of the index.

But none of these metrics were used nor forecasts made as to how they will change. This lack of clarity is troubling, especially given the transformative potential of digitisation for the public sector and the economy at large. E-government services can streamline administrative processes, improve transparency, and provide better services to citizens.

Yet, without a detailed financial commitment and clear outcomes linked to digital infrastructure, we do not know what increases in internet penetration there will be and the extent of e-Government transformation.

Energy and Transport Delinked from Economic Performance

While appreciating the additional increase in generating capacity that is planned, the level of energy intensity of the economy – a very important metric – was not mentioned, as if there was no link between energy generation and economic performance.

How many units of energy used to produce one unit of GDP is completely unknown. Yet a gigawatt of thermal and solar energy is to be added, but to achieve what exactly?

Similarly, road building and other transport infrastructure remained a priority but citizens will remain clueless as to their economic impact. This point is crucial because evidence suggests that in the past, transport infrastructure investment has not led to increases in economic output or jobs – actually, the opposite resulted. More roads, more traffic, but also more energy consumed and higher unemployment.

The budget speech was forceful in making it clear that project investment must yield tangible economic benefits yet failed itself to give the lead on exactly what the specific quantified economic benefits will be of more roads and more energy.

Art and Culture: A Vital Sector Without a Plan

The importance of art and culture in Botswana’s social and economic life was another area of focus. Culture is not just a reflection of a nation’s identity but also a potential driver of economic growth. The minister spoke passionately about the need to support the arts and promote cultural industries.

However, once again, the budget failed to provide any details on how much funding will be allocated to these sectors. How many new jobs will be created in the cultural sector? What specific initiatives will be implemented to promote local talent, boost the arts industry, and drive tourism?

The absence of such details makes it difficult for stakeholders to gauge whether the government is serious about culture and arts or is yet again merely paying lip service. Without tangible investments and clear outcomes, especially job creation, the promise of a thriving cultural sector remains an unfulfilled dream.

Revenue Shortfalls: The Tax Increase Paradox

The government has proposed a modest increase in taxes on corporate profits and high-income earners to address its revenue shortfall. While this may appear to be a reasonable step, there was no mention of the expected increase in revenue or how this would address the budget’s overall funding gap. Will these tax increases generate the necessary revenue to meet the country’s needs, or will they merely serve as a stopgap measure?

In the absence of clear projections and outcomes, the tax increase feels more like an exercise in appeasing critics than a well-thought-out strategy for fiscal health. Again, the government has presented a solution without any indication of its effectiveness or the results it will produce.

The Need for Results-Oriented Budgeting

The greatest disappointment of this budget is its failure to link resource allocation with tangible outcomes. A budget is not merely an accounting exercise that outlines how much money will be spent but should be a plan for achieving specific, measurable goals. It should show unambiguously how the government intends to use public funds to improve the lives of its citizens, create jobs, and address the nation’s most pressing issues.

Unfortunately, the new government’s budget follows the tired, old template of previous administrations – rhetoric without results; promises without specifics. Perhaps it would be fair not to lay the blame on the new minister but his unmovable and conservative ministry. A budget without outcomes is not just ineffective; it is an exercise in futility.

If the new Botswana is to move forward and address its challenges, the government must stop treating the budget as a ceremonial speech and start using it as a tool for transformation. It must be a blueprint for change, not just a catalogue of ideas and a list of numbers.

The people of Botswana deserve better than empty promises. They deserve a government that is not only serious about creating a future of opportunity, safety and prosperity for all – which the UDC clearly is – but one that can also move beyond rhetoric and present a budget that clearly links resources to outcomes. Only then will the budget serve its true purpose of driving progress and improving the lives of every citizen.

