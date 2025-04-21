“Toxic Culture” Defines Diamond Industry – Mokgware 

Labour minister speaks of uncovering abusive language and rape in a labour inspection of the diamond industry that also found non-payment for overtime work and undertakes to stop the rampant violations by means of legislation

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs has raised the alarm over widespread worker exploitation in Botswana’s diamond industry, following a damning inspection that revealed troubling labour practices across several companies.

Speaking at a recent diamond industry stakeholder meeting in Gaborone, the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Major General Ignitius Mokgware, expressed deep concern about retrenchment of about 400 employees under what he described as “questionable circumstances”.

While the companies cited poor sector performance as justification for the dismissals, Minister Mokgware challenged this explanation and called for transparency.

No medical aid cover

“We need audited financial statements and proper returns to validate these claims,” he said. “Companies must justify their performance before letting people go.”

Conducted between May and June 2023, the labour inspection uncovered extensive violations, including non-payment for overtime work, lack of medical aid coverage, and failure to provide proper protective clothing.

Mokgware lamented that some workers had suffered avoidable injuries and were exposed to hazardous conditions.

Sexual harassment and rape

“Some companies in the diamond industry are taking advantage of the desperate situation that the young people were found in as a result of unemployment,” he said. “They are subjected to exploitation, sexual harassment such as rape and other sexual violations.”

The minister revealed that some companies did not have any training or succession plans in place, undermining employee development and long-term sustainability.

Fragmented HR structures

Amending the Labour and Employment Act to strengthen it against the abuse and exploitation is among measures being considered. Mokgware urged all players in the diamond industry to study the draft and offer input.

“This is a reform initiative,” he said. “We want players in the diamond value chain to come together and engineer measures to improve the work environment and welfare of employees.”

He criticised the fragmented human resource structures in many companies, saying this makes it difficult for the ministry to determine who is accountable for employee well-being.

Foul language

“When dealing with labour, we are tossed between the offices of the manager, the human resource manager and the director,” Mokgware said. “We are left to wonder as to who is responsible for the well-being of employees.”

The minister was especially critical of the “toxic culture” within the sector. “We exploit the people we are supposed to guide, grow and mould into responsible future leaders,” he said.

“Use of foul and abusive language is common in the industry. Diamonds must not be used to hurt. People who work in the industry must (also) shine.”