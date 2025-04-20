Botswana Optimistic About US Tariff Talks 

While Botswana has the capacity to adjust to shocks from US tariffs, the country is actively working on finding an amicable solution through talks that are expected to go well

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana is banking on its good relations with the United States of America (USA) to find an amicable solution to the 37 percent tariff charges imposed on Botswana goods entering American shores, the Minister of International Relations, Phenyo Butale, has said.

Butale maintained that although Botswana has the capacity to adjust to the shocks from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the US market is one of the most crucial for Botswana’s diamonds, hence the need for renewed talks.

He told international media outlet TRT Afrika that the government expects the talks to progress well as they tapped into diplomatic engagements immediately after news of the new tariffs surfaced.

Excellent relations

“Botswana continues to enjoy excellent relations with the USA and we are engaging with them through diplomatic channels,” Butale said.

“We believe that the relationship that we have had, that has subsisted over the years, is strong enough for us to withstand whatever challenges that there could be and we will be engaging to find a mutually beneficial solution.

“The US is one of our major markets in terms of our diamonds. Those are the main goods that we export to the US and we believe that this market remains important to us and that we will be able to find an amicable solution.”

Long-term

Butale’s optimism is shared by the Minister of State President, Moeti Mohwasa, who stated that the government hopes for a positive outcome from the diplomatic talks.

Mohwasa told journalists at the National Planning Commission Consultation in Gaborone recently that the USA’s move should not be viewed as a negative development because “the US also has a responsibility to protect its own interests”.

He stated that the government is focused on maintaining good relations with the US but also encouraged a long-term sustainability approach for Botswana.

