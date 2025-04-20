Unions To Demand Salary Adjustment 

An impasse in salary negotiations has left the government and public service trade unions at odds but the unions say they will demand increments in accordance with the General Order of 1996 that obligates adjustments every April

BONGANI MALUNGA

Public service trade unions are set to officially demand a salary increment following a stalemate with the government in salary negotiations.

The unions are adamant that the government has ignored the General Order of 1996 which stipulates that salary adjustments for public servants should be made every April.

Addressing a joint press conference in Gaborone recently, the Botswana Federation of Public Service Unions (BOFEPUSU) and other trade unions said there was no breakthrough in negotiations because the government cited financial constraints.

Inflation

The unions will seek adjustments for employees on salary scale D1 and below effective 1stApril this year. According to the unions, the request is borne out of the need to adjust to inflation and in pursuit of fair compensation.

BOFEPUSU confirmed that it is drafting documents that will be forwarded to the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM). The Secretary General of the federation, Robert Rabasimane, used the presser to appeal to the government to change its “self-serving” approach.

“We’ve been told that government coffers are nearly empty,” he said. “However, the government does not have financial constraints when it comes to effecting salary adjustments for MPs and councillors.

Employees’ welfare

“We wonder if those financial limitations only arise when the issue of improving the remuneration of public service employees comes to the fore.

“Why couldn’t they pause their salary increments to ensure they do not exhaust the nearly depleted coffers? We believe that they should have waited if indeed they had the country’s financial recovery and public service employees’ welfare at heart.”

According to the Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU), the Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa, told trade unions during talks last month that it will implement a fan-shaped salary structure.

BOPEU noted that the minister had concluded that further consultations with unions were imperative before proceeding to effect the structure.