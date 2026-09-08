Trade Deficit Hits P2.3bn

Imports fell sharply in June but still exceeded largely unchanged exports, leaving Botswana with a P2.3 billion merchandise trade deficit.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana recorded a merchandise trade deficit of P2.3 billion in June 2026, continuing a prolonged run of trade deficits, according to Statistics Botswana.

The gap persisted even as imports contracted significantly during the month, because exports remained largely unchanged.

Exports Flat

Exports were valued at P4.9518 billion in June, a marginal increase of P0.3 million from the revised P4.9515 billion recorded in May 2026.

Diamonds remained Botswana’s dominant export commodity group at 56.1 percent of total exports. Copper accounted for 26.9 percent, while Machinery & Electrical Equipment ranked third at 6.2 percent.

Asia Leads

Asia was Botswana’s largest export market, receiving 56.7 percent of total exports, followed by the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and Europe (EU), according to the International Merchandise Trade Statistics Monthly Digest – June 2026.

Diamonds and Copper were the main commodities shipped to Asia, accounting for 73.0 percent and 26.2 percent respectively. The United Arab Emirates received 24.6 percent of Botswana’s total exports, China 14.9 percent and India 11.6 percent.

Imports Contract

Total imports were valued at P7.2 billion, down 12.9 percent from the revised May 2026 value of P8.3 billion.

Statistics Botswana attributed the decline mainly to lower Diamond and Fuel imports. Diamond imports fell by 40 percent, equivalent to P671.8 million, while Fuel imports declined by 21.2 percent, or P418.6 million.

Fuel remained the largest imported commodity group at 21.4 percent of total imports, followed by Machinery & Electrical Equipment at 18.9 percent. Food, Beverages & Tobacco contributed 15.3 percent, Diamonds 13.8 percent and Chemicals & Rubber Products 10.2 percent.

South Africa Dominates

SACU remained Botswana’s principal source of imports, supplying goods worth P5.1 billion, or 70.4 percent of total imports.

Within SACU, South Africa was the largest source, accounting for 58.3 percent of total imports. Namibia was second at 11.7 percent, equivalent to P853.4 million.