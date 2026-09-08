BPC Cuts Power Imports

All four Morupule B units are back online, reducing Botswana’s reliance on imported electricity as government pushes new domestic generation.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) has significantly reduced its reliance on imported electricity after all four generating units at Morupule B Power Station returned to service, Minerals and Energy Minister Bogolo Kenewendo has said.

Speaking at the official launch of the 100MW Mmadinare Solar PV Project, Kenewendo said restoring Morupule B’s generation capacity had enabled BPC to drastically cut electricity imports.

“All four units are operational,” Kenewendo said.

Generation Returns

Kenewendo said the development marked progress after power supply challenges, including the collapse of Morupule B units. She credited the BPC team with restoring capacity and challenged the utility to maintain stability while improving domestic generation.

She said the Mmadinare, Jwaneng and Morupule A generation clusters were also operational.

Mixed Energy

The reduction in imports comes as Botswana expands domestic electricity generation through a combination of coal and renewable energy.

Kenewendo said the energy transition did not mean abandoning coal, arguing that a reliable electricity system would require a balanced mix of coal-fired and renewable generation.

The 100MW Mmadinare Solar PV Project, developed through a partnership between BPC and independent power producer Scatec, forms part of that diversification. According to Kenewendo, Botswana’s Integrated Resource Plan targets renewable energy supplying at least 50 percent of the country’s electricity by 2030.

Grid Challenge

Kenewendo cautioned that expanding generation capacity would need to be matched by investment in transmission infrastructure.

With several new projects expected to come online, she identified strengthening the national grid as the next major challenge. Botswana’s ultimate objective, she said, is to move from dependence on imported electricity to stable domestic generation and eventually become a net regional power exporter.

Local Benefits

The Mmadinare project has created more than 600 employment opportunities for citizens and achieved at least 20 percent local participation during development and construction.

Government is working towards at least 40 percent Botswana ownership in the project company within five years. Kenewendo said new energy projects should also deliver local ownership, employment, industrialisation and wider economic activity.