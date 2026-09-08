BNSC Pushes Sport For All

From senior citizens preparing for a 10km marathon to efforts to strengthen governance in lawn bowls, the Commission is broadening its focus on participation and development

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) is promoting wider participation in sport, with recent initiatives placing senior citizens and the development of national sporting associations at the centre of its outreach efforts.

BNSC Chief Executive Officer Olebile Sikwane and 30th TAFISA World Congress Secretariat General Manager Thuto Molebatsi recently joined senior citizens for a Sport for All engagement that combined fitness sessions with recreational games.

Organised by the TR Josephs organisation in collaboration with the Sports Science Department, including lecturers and students from the University of Botswana, the event also marked the official launch of a group of senior citizens aged 60 and above who will participate in next week’s UB Marathon.

The participants will compete in the 10km race, providing a practical demonstration of the initiative’s emphasis on active living across age groups.

Speaking at the launch, Sikwane reaffirmed the BNSC’s commitment to making sport accessible to everyone, in line with the TAFISA Sport for All movement, which promotes inclusive participation, healthy lifestyles and community-based physical activity.

He commended the club for promoting fitness and wellness among older adults.

“Sport is not only for young people but for all members of society,” Sikwane said, according to the BNSC statement.

He encouraged the participants to continue preparing for the marathon and wished them success, saying their participation represented resilience, wellness and lifelong involvement in physical activity.

The initiative forms part of the community outreach activities linked to the 30th TAFISA World Congress, including community gym activations where senior citizens train regularly, maintain fitness and participate in recreational games intended to strengthen social connections and wellbeing.

Sikwane and Molebatsi were joined by Strategic Partnerships and Stakeholder Manager Mary-Anne Sebolao, Projects Coordinator Modise Mgadla and Marketing & Communications Coordinator Karabo Kwadibana.

Bowls Development

Separately, the Botswana Bowling Association underwent a BNSC induction session at the Jwaneng Bowling Club, aimed at strengthening members’ understanding of the Commission’s mandate and the administration and development of sport.

The session was led by BNSC Manager, Sport Development Administration, Kealeboga Keitseng, and Manager, Marketing & Communications, Anderson Nlisana.

Keitseng outlined the BNSC’s role as the country’s sport regulator and development agency, including advising the Minister on sport policy and strategy, regulating sport at all levels and providing leadership and guidance on sport development and promotion.

The association was also briefed on the Sport Development Department and its units, including Sport Development Technical, Sport Development Administration and Games.

The discussion covered programmes including the Re Ba Bona Ha Programme, Centres of Sport Excellence, Heroes Mentorship Programme, Hall of Fame, Elite Athlete Scholarship Programme and the Zebra Fund. Participants were also briefed on Botswana’s participation in events such as the AUSC Region 5 Games and the African Games, as well as collaboration between BNSC and the Botswana National Olympic Committee in elite sport development.

Nlisana focused on strategic communication, urging the association to promote its activities and achievements to increase public understanding and engagement with bowls.

“Many sporting codes often do excellent work on the field of play but miss opportunities to share their successes with the public, potential sponsors and other stakeholders,” he said.

He also emphasised brand awareness, consistent application of the BNSC brand and stronger use of media engagement, digital platforms and community outreach.

Youth Championships

The induction comes as the Botswana Bowling Association prepares to host the Bowls Under-25 & Under-18 Youth Championships from Aug. 29 to 30 at Jwaneng Bowling Club, with competition starting at 8 a.m.

The public has been invited to watch young bowlers compete for top honours.

The two initiatives reflect the BNSC’s parallel focus on increasing participation while strengthening the structures supporting sport.

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