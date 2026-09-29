US Jeweller Diamond Sales Rise 8.8%

Natural diamond sales at independent US jewellers rose 8.8 percent in the first half of 2026, offering Botswana an early positive signal as the industry intensifies marketing against weak demand and lab-grown competition.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Natural diamond sales at independent jewellers in the United States increased 8.8 percent in the first half of 2026, according to Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Kenewendo, providing an early positive signal for Botswana after a prolonged downturn in global natural diamond demand.

Kenewendo also said the bridal segment had returned to growth. The development matters for Botswana because weaker global demand, lower rough diamond prices and reduced sales volumes have weighed heavily on the diamond-dependent economy.

The United States is the world’s largest diamond jewellery consumer market, meaning stronger retail sales could eventually feed through the value chain and support demand for polished and rough diamonds.

MARKETING PUSH

The improvement comes amid intensified marketing by Botswana, De Beers and the wider natural diamond industry to rebuild consumer demand and strengthen the appeal of natural diamonds against growing competition from laboratory-grown stones.

De Beers has stepped up global category marketing efforts, while Botswana and other diamond-producing countries have pushed for greater investment in promoting natural diamonds to consumers.

CAUTIOUS SIGNAL

Reacting to the latest sales figures on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Kenewendo described the improvement as encouraging but said sustained recovery remains critical for Botswana.

“We are beginning to see what is possible when Botswana’s diamonds are marketed with conviction and their story is told to the world. These numbers give us reason for confidence, but our work is far from done. Botswana needs sustained demand for natural diamonds and a stronger position in the value created from them,” Kenewendo said in an interview with international media outlet Bloomberg.

Her remarks point to Botswana’s broader challenge of restoring demand for its main export while capturing a greater share of value further downstream in the diamond industry.

ROUGH PRESSURE

Stronger retail sales come while the rough diamond market remains under pressure, with weaker prices and cautious purchasing weighing on producer revenues.

For Botswana, the 8.8 percent increase is an early indication that renewed marketing efforts may be gaining traction. Any sustained benefit will depend on whether stronger consumer demand eventually lifts polished and rough diamond sales.

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