60 Years of Art And Style

Sixty years of Botswana does not fit neatly inside a history book. At the National Museum and Art Gallery and on the Independence Avenue runway, the country’s past became something to look at, touch, remember and wear.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana turned 60 and decided history needed a wardrobe change.

The build-up to the Diamond Jubilee has arrived with less of a dusty-history-book energy and more of a cultural remix: a national exhibition digging through six decades of memories, followed by a fashion show that took those decades and sent them down the runway.

THE ARCHIVE COMES ALIVE

At the National Museum and Art Gallery in Gaborone, Botswana’s journey since 1966 unfolds across galleries packed with historical records, photographs, cultural artefacts and creative displays.

Traditional baskets, pottery, wood carvings and vintage cars offer snapshots of another Botswana, while the exhibition’s themes move from democracy and cultural identity to economic resilience, social development, environmental sustainability and the country’s future.

The Lower Gallery looks at foundations, heritage, development and the environment. Upstairs, the conversation shifts towards leadership, innovation, future vision and global partnerships.

Sport and Arts Minister Jacob Kelebeng said the exhibition is intended to connect the country’s history with what comes next.

“This exhibition connects our history with our future,” he said.

That is where the exhibition finds its strongest pulse: not simply in celebrating what Botswana has survived or achieved, but in asking what gets carried forward.

THEN THE RUNWAY TOOK OVER

By Saturday night, history had traded its museum labels for sequins, silhouettes and swagger.

The Botswana @60 Fashion Show on Independence Avenue transformed the country’s six decades into a fashion timeline, with designers drawing inspiration from 1966, the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and finally 2026.

Trudy Bakwena brought skin-hide couture, while BOTOCY and Sassima were among the designers showcasing collections that turned heritage into contemporary fashion.

The result was a celebration with movement: the past wasn’t simply being remembered; it was being redesigned.

THE NEW NATIONAL LOOK

Together, the exhibition and fashion show offered two ways of reading Botswana at 60. One preserved the story. The other styled it.

And perhaps that is the more interesting anniversary question: after 60 years, what does Botswana want its next chapter to look like?