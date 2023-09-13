Wise Leadership set to host Transformative conversations at annual Corporate Governance Conference

Local citizen owned corporate governance and corporate secretarial consultancy, Wise Leadership Pty (Ltd) is set to host their annual corporate governance conference on the 26th to the 27th of October 2023 at Phakalane Golf Estate Hotel and Convention Centre. Themed “Transforming the Corporate Governance Landscape: Key Trends and Emerging Issues,” this year’s conference promises to be a gathering of thought leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders dedicated to enhancing corporate governance practices in the region.

Wise Leadership Managing Director, Mpho Moletlo Kgosietsile, expressed her excitement about the event, saying, “We are thrilled to bring the Annual Wise Leadership Corporate Governance Conference to life once again. This conference serves as a platform to facilitate critical conversations around corporate governance and its significance in shaping a prosperous future for businesses in Botswana and the region. The conference will be hosted at the prestigious Phakalane Golf Estate Hotel and Convention Centre, providing an ideal setting for participants to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of corporate governance.”

Corporate governance plays a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and ethical decision-making within organizations. As the business landscape continues to evolve, it is essential for leaders and professionals to stay informed about the latest trends and emerging issues in corporate governance. This conference aims to address these challenges and provide actionable insights to help organizations thrive in an ever-changing environment.

Some of the key themes of the conference include, embracing Corporate Governance in the Botswana Context, The Botswana Corporate Governance Landscape, implementation and challenges. Conversations on what Boards need to know as emerging trends and issues, challenges faced by Boards in the dynamic world and the future of reporting. The aim is to incorporate and/or reflect on experiences across boardrooms in Botswana in their corporate governance implementation journey.

“We encourage all business leaders, professionals, and individuals to join this important event. By attending, you will gain valuable insights into the latest trends and emerging issues in corporate governance, fostering a culture of responsible leadership and ethical decision-making. This year’s conference brings you diverse speakers and experts on different governance matters. The objective of the conference is to zoom into the local context, victories and challenges experienced by organisations in Botswana in navigating the corporate governance landscape and actually getting it right,” concluded Kgosietsile.

Early bird registration for the Annual Wise Leadership Corporate Governance Conference 2023 is now open. For more information and registration details, please visit The Wise Leadership Facebook and Linkedin pages.

About Wise Leadership:

Wise Leadership is a leading organization dedicated to promoting sound corporate governance practices in Botswana. Through conferences, seminars, training programs and advisory, Wise Leadership empowers leaders and professionals to enhance their corporate governance knowledge and skills, ultimately contributing to the growth and sustainability of businesses in the region.