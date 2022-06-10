La Timmy: Up next for a One-Man Show

Says his catalogue is big enough to sustain such a show

Popular DJ’s “One-Act Play Concert” is slated for Maun

Inspired by the latest trend of one-man

music shows in entertainment, DJ La

Timmy has hopped on the bandwagon

to stage his own. Styled “One-Act Play Con-

cert,” the popular deejay’s show is slated for

October in the tourism capital of Maun.

La Timmy, who has previously received

rave reviews from South African artist

Makhadzi, aims to fill a venue by himself and

to perform his discography for the entire time.

“I have received much encouragement from

colleagues in the music industry who have

done it before,” he told Time Out in an inter-

view. “Details of logistics will be communi-

cated soon. My primary objective is to give

Batswana the best of La Timmy.”

“We have La Timmy the artist, the DJ and

the drummer. I am unable to give all of that at

festivals most of the time because of no time

constraints. In my one-man show I will have

enough time to serve my supporters without

any limitation, which is something I have

longed for.”

One-man shows have become popular since

rhumba veteran Franco started the trend in

2020 that was postponed to this year because

of the COVID-19 pandemic. The baton was

passed on to rapper Atlasaone ‘ATI’ Molemo-

gi for a one-man show in Francistown.

Born Timothy Sabuta, La Timmy is a song-

writer and producer and has been a dance DJ

since 2003. He released an Extended Play

(EP) titled Beatmechanix Vol.1, which is an

upbeat and dance floor filler. The ‘Nanzala

Vuke’ hitmaker recently performed at festi-

vals in neighbouring Zambia and Namibia.

Said La Timmy: “Musically I am prepared to

sustain the concert from start to finish because

in addition to being a DJ, I have a big enough

catalogue that dates from 2003 to-date. I have

been receiving a lot of messages of support

from my fans, friends and colleagues, which

gives me the courage to realise my dream.”