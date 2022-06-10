Bcp And Ap push For Udc position papers And Negotiators

The Alliance for Progressives (AP) and the Bo-
tswana Congress Party (BCP) informs their
memberships and the nation that they held a bi-
lateral meeting of their Executive Committees on the 5th
of June 2022 in Palapye.
It must be recalled that this bilateral meeting is in line
with a resolution of the meeting of all opposition Party
Presidents that was held on 15 March, 2022 attended by
Duma Boko representing the Botswana National Front
(BNF), Dumelang Saleshando (BCP), Ndaba Gaolathe
(AP), Caroline Lesang (Botswana Patriotic Front) and
Professor Philip Bulawa (Botswana Peoples Party). The
Presidents encouraged all the Parties to hold bilateral
discussions with each other as a way of shortening the
actual negotiations. The Presidents further agreed that
each party represented at that meeting should submit
their position paper on Cooperation as well as three (3)
names of Negotiators. To this end, AP and BCP have
submitted both position papers and names of Negotia-
tors.
The AP and BCP would like to encourage other Parties
to submit their position papers and list of Negotiators as
agreed.
The bilateral meeting sanctioned the Negotiators from
the two parties to compare notes on the position papers
in line with the resolution of March 15, 2022, meeting.
The two Parties also resolved to hold their next bilateral
in July with the hope that, by then, other opposition Par-
ties would have made their submissions.
We reiterate our commitment to opposition cooperation
and remind our colleagues of the need to move with speed
to free Batswana from the now moribund BDP.
Phenyo Butale
Secretary-General, AP
Mpho M. Pheko
Publicity and Information Secretary