Bcp And Ap push For Udc position papers And Negotiators

The Alliance for Progressives (AP) and the Bo-

tswana Congress Party (BCP) informs their

memberships and the nation that they held a bi-

lateral meeting of their Executive Committees on the 5th

of June 2022 in Palapye.



It must be recalled that this bilateral meeting is in line

with a resolution of the meeting of all opposition Party

Presidents that was held on 15 March, 2022 attended by

Duma Boko representing the Botswana National Front

(BNF), Dumelang Saleshando (BCP), Ndaba Gaolathe

(AP), Caroline Lesang (Botswana Patriotic Front) and

Professor Philip Bulawa (Botswana Peoples Party). The

Presidents encouraged all the Parties to hold bilateral

discussions with each other as a way of shortening the

actual negotiations. The Presidents further agreed that

each party represented at that meeting should submit

their position paper on Cooperation as well as three (3)

names of Negotiators. To this end, AP and BCP have

submitted both position papers and names of Negotia-

tors.

The AP and BCP would like to encourage other Parties

to submit their position papers and list of Negotiators as

agreed.



The bilateral meeting sanctioned the Negotiators from

the two parties to compare notes on the position papers

in line with the resolution of March 15, 2022, meeting.

The two Parties also resolved to hold their next bilateral

in July with the hope that, by then, other opposition Par-

ties would have made their submissions.

We reiterate our commitment to opposition cooperation

and remind our colleagues of the need to move with speed

to free Batswana from the now moribund BDP.

Phenyo Butale

Secretary-General, AP

Mpho M. Pheko

Publicity and Information Secretary