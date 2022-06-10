Dikgosi Back Shoot To Kill ‘Policy’ In Cash Heist Incidents

Say it is the right approach because the criminals are heavily armed

Traditional leaders have backed a recent shoot to kill

‘policy’ adopted by law enforcement officers during

armed cash heist incidents. The controversial stance

came about against the backdrop of an announcement that

the Minister of Defence and Security Kagiso Mmusi earlier

this year in which he encouraged law enforcement officers

to use all possible means to eliminate crime.



Mmusi said this amid rising cases of armed cash heists.

Kgosi Lotlamoreng Montshiwa ll of Barolong told The Bo–

tswana Gazette in a telephone interview that it is worrying

how criminal syndicates continue to be in possession of

high calibre firearms, saying that in such circumstances,

law enforcement officers are left with no choice but to pro–

tect their lives and those of the public.

“I am in support that law enforcement officers should

protect their own lives in any way they can because these

heavily armed criminals are dangerous and they might kill

them,” he said.



Kgosi Montshiwa ll of BaRolong appealed with senior

law enforcement to engage Ntlo ya Dikgosi on the issue,

adding that many members of the House are still in the dark

on many issues concerning the security of the nation.

Kgosi Kebinatshwene Mosielele of BaHurutshe said

he is well informed that these criminals are often found

in possession of heavy arms, something which shows that

they will not spare anyone standing in their way.



Kgosi Mosielele emphasised that he trusts that law en–

forcement officers are knowledgeable that killing a person

should be the last thing, adding that the current circum–

stances continue to push them beyond the limits.

“I want to believe that whatever decision that law en-

forcement officers take when approaching incidents of

shootouts is well thought out because they have gone

through training and they can easily tell when the situation

cannot be managed through dialogue or arrest,” he stated.

He said the Directorate of Intelligence and Security

(DIS) should bear the sole responsibility of investigating

where the guns could be coming from, if not remnants of

post-apartheid South Africa. Kgosi Mosielele stated that

entry points should be tightened to eliminate the flow of

ammunition into the country.



Minister Mmusi recently said even though incidents of

cash-in-transit heists continue to happen in some pockets

of the country they have decreased significantly since the

involvement of government security agencies. The minis–

ter said the heists were prevalent during August through to

November living Batswana in fear.

The workshop themed Aspiring for a Safer Botswana,

resonated well with what every Motswana was looking

forward to since the world did not afford people any op-

portunity or time to adjust to new threats, nor did it provide

a blueprint on how to deal with them, he suggested.

Mmusi said he was aware that they had been engaged

by the Private Security Services Licensing Board before in

their bid to solicit workable and durable solutions to cash-

in-transit heists and it was observed that throughout the

previous engagements, they understood the magnitude of

the threat facing the country’s national coffers.

He said they have demonstrated immense commitment

to solving the issues afflicting cash-in-transit business and

demonstrated by proffering possible mitigation measures

and strategies that could be used to ensure that criminals

failed to undermine the private security companies in the

CIT business.