American Politics: The Grand Inauguration of a Polarised Circus

Here’s to the next four years of American politics: a masterclass in contradiction, a spectacle in polarisation, and a cautionary tale about what happens when reality TV meets reality itself. Special Correspondent DOUGLAS RASBASH has no doubt that the second inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President of the Disunited States of America on Monday this week will become one of the 21st Century’s most outstanding “pass the popcorn” moments

Once upon a time, American politics was considered a beacon of democracy – a shining city upon a hill. Today, it looks more like a circus tent with a headlining act that has the rest of the world staring in bewilderment.

Following the second inauguration of Donald J. Trump, the political weather forecast is calling for sharp winds of division, scattered policies of whiplash, and the occasional downpour of “alternative facts.”

To outside observers, America has become the political equivalent of a reality TV show where plot twists are the only consistent theme. How did we get here? Well, let’s recap:

The Paris Agreement?

This is the land that once championed multilateralism, leading global efforts on trade, diplomacy and climate action. Now, America First reigns supreme. This translates into: “We’ll lead the global conversation … as long as it’s about us and our greatness.”

The Paris Agreement? America left, then flirted with rejoining, only to look disinterested again. Multilateral trade deals? They’re now seen as socialist conspiracies rather than engines of growth. Even the Statue of Liberty seems to be holding her torch with a touch of skepticism.

The United Nations, once enthusiastically founded on American soil, is now being undermined. But if the USA doesn’t want it, let’s bring it to Botswana!

Another American paradox

Environmental issues are another American paradox. One moment, the country is hosting Earth Day rallies and investing in renewable energy; the next, it’s rolling back emissions standards and greenlighting new coal plants.

If this is political strategy, it is less “two steps forward, one step back” and more “pirouette until everyone’s dizzy.” Carolina flooding to California fires, er look on, wondering: Are they eco-warriors or just warriors against eco anything?

Then there’s the issue of gun control where logic appears to have gone out for coffee and never returned. Calls to restrict access to high-capacity assault rifles seem to be answered with policies that loosen those restrictions.

Bulletproof backpacks

While other nations debate finer points of regulation, America’s leaders are busy arming teachers and debating whether bulletproof backpacks should be mandatory school supplies.

Immigration is the pièce de résistance of America’s political contradictions. A country built by immigrants has somehow decided that immigrants are the problem.

Once a land that welcomed the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free”, America now offers bureaucratic hurdles and border walls. The irony is almost Shakespearean, if Shakespeare had written dystopian comedies.

Amusement and exasperation

The inauguration of Trump v 2.0 only solidifies these contradictions. The speech, predictably grandiose and peppered with catchphrases, gave Americans a preview of the upcoming season of “As the Nation Turns.” Promises of “unity” were made – likely to the 51% who voted for him. The rest? They’re just guest stars in this polarised production.

The rest of the world watches this American saga unfold with equal parts amusement and exasperation. Allies wonder whether the US will remember to show up for NATO meetings. Rivals are eagerly taking notes. And somewhere, Canada is quietly thanking its lucky stars for being upstairs from the chaos.

Trump’s DSA

As the name of the Gulf of Mexico is changed to the Gulf of America, perhaps the rest of the world should call Trump’s new republic the DSA for the Disunited States of America.

So here’s to the next four years of American politics: a masterclass in contradiction, a spectacle in polarisation, and a cautionary tale about what happens when reality TV meets reality itself. Pass the popcorn.