Saleshando Offers Hand of Support to Boko

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Leader of the Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, has extended an olive branch to President Duma Boko, expressing a willingness to collaborate on issues of mutual interest for the betterment of Botswana.

Saleshando made the remarks during a Radio interview with Duma FM, where he emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation between opposition parties and the government in addressing the country’s challenges.

Common views and approaches

“I recognize that there are issues where we share common views and approaches,” said Saleshando. “In such instances, both parties should not hesitate to work together for the betterment of Botswana. This country belongs to all of us, and we must rise above partisan politics when national interests are at stake.”

Saleshando revealed that the meeting was initiated on his part, but he hopes President Boko will reciprocate in the future. “I took the first step to reach out, but I trust that he will also do the same whenever he sees an opportunity for my support. Collaboration must be a two-way street,” he said.

Boko Better than Masisi

He praised Boko’s approach to opposition politics, contrasting it with that of his predecessor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi. According to Saleshando, Boko has demonstrated an appreciation for the constructive role of the opposition in governance.

“Unlike Masisi, Boko has assured me that I should never hesitate to reach out to him whenever I see an opportunity to contribute to the development of this country. This is the spirit of leadership that Botswana needs and I hope and pray that he will lives up to his promises,” Saleshando added.

He continued: “Barack Obama once said that there is no blue or red America (but) one America.”

Saleshando commended Boko’s inclusive approach, saying it will enable opposition MPs to formulate laws that govern the country. The BCP president stated that Boko wants a Parliament where every MP will bring forth laws.

Constructive and respectful

He disclosed that Boko’s proposed approach is set to defy previous National Assembly setups where opposition MPs were limited to questions, responses and motions.

Saleshando hailed his meeting with the President as a constructive and respectful exchange done in good faith.

He emphasised that while they are bound to disagree on numerous issues in accordance with the dictates of their portfolios, they have agreed to desist from engaging in personal attacks.