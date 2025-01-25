Ntlo Ya Dikgosi Condemns Linking GBV To Patriarchy

Says such views risk “tarnishing our culture as harmful”

Linking Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to the culture of a patriarchal society has been condemned by the royal voice of Ntlo ya Dikgosi as a damaging misrepresentation of the culture of Batswana.

Officially opening this year’s first sitting of Botswana’s Upper House on Monday this week, the Chairman of Ntlo ya Dikgosi, Kgosi Malope II of BaNgwaketse, expressed serious concern about the alarming increase in GBV cases over the festive season.

However, he rejected the view that GBV is the result of Botswana’s patriarchal culture. “Culture is dynamic and evolves,” Kgosi Malop said.

Biased

“We need to critically examine and interrogate our current cultural practices, economic trends, and social morals and compare them against GBV.

“Believing that GBV is a result of a patriarchal society and culture (does) not provide a comprehensive explanation. Infact, such views can be biased and risk unfairly tarnishing our culture as harmful.”

He emphasised the deep concern of magosi about GBV and their commitment to combating this scourge. “We are ready to engage in all efforts aimed at addressing GBV,” he said.

Collective action

Police data of GBV cases during the festive season, covering 19 December 2024 to January 2025, paints a disturbing reality of the problem in Botswana.

Kgosi Malope highlighted the urgent need for collective action to address the issue. “As NYD, we must be responsive and raise our voices on issues affecting our communities,” he said.

“We need a multi-sectoral, holistic approach to address these social ills. I urge potential partners to collaborate with us in developing meaningful and lasting solutions to this growing problem.”

A violent society

Malope’s comments add to recent statements by the Commissioner of BPS, Dinah Marathe, who described the rising cases of GBV as evidence that Botswana is becoming a violent society.

Briefing journalists in Gaborone on festive season crime statistics, Marathe painted a picture of a nation grappling with a culture of violence and called for unity in the fight against all forms of GBV.