Minister Allays Fears Over Local Gov’t Decentralization  

Emphasises policy will enhance public sector efficiency and avoid chaos

GAZETTE REPORTER

Among other objectives, the proposed decentralisation of local government aims to enhance public sector efficiency, the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs (MLGTA), Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, has said.

He was speaking in a consultative meeting with Ghanzi District Council (GDC) in an effort to allay fears about decentralisation, saying it will not lead to chaos, as some people fear.

“We are aware that like any new policy or reform, there will be doubts and questions about whether it will succeed,” he said. “Some fear that it will create disorder, with each district making independent decisions.

Second tier of government

“Some sector ministries worry that power will be handed over to MLGTA, creating a super ministry.

However, power will be shared in the future, not with MLGTA but with elected local governments that are more autonomous, accountable, responsive, and responsible. And that will form the second tier of government.”

The minister emphasised that the decentralisation policy is designed to empower local governments to lead in sustainable development, improve efficiency of service delivery, and become more responsive to the needs of the people.

Non-state actors

“I therefore urge councilors to support this policy,” Motshegwa added.

He explained that development of the decentralisation policy is part of the government’s broader initiative to create a governance framework that clearly defines and aligns the roles and responsibilities of central government, local government, and non-state actors.

This framework aims to foster decentralised, inclusive, responsive and sustainable local development.

Feedback and insights

The minister has initiated consultations with local councils to gather feedback and insights ahead of implementation of the proposed policy.

In its manifesto, the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has pledged to decentralise local government in order to ensure more effective and efficient service delivery.