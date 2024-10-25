Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Manifesto Highlights

The BDP focuses on protecting vulnerable groups, enhancing child protection laws, and improving healthcare through telemedicine and integrated electronic health records. The

party also emphasizes digital learning and support for athletes and the creative industries.

Infrastructure and Innovation

BDP promises improved urban infrastructure and aims to establish Botswana as a manufacturing hub for electric mobility components. The manifesto highlights governance reforms, including the creation of corruption courts and the use of smart city technologies to improve public safety.

Economic Growth Strategy

BDP’s economic plan targets creating 300,000 jobs by 2029, with a focus on industrialization, agriculture, and mineral beneficiation. Soft loans for farmers, incentives for citizen owned startups in tourism, and support for indigenous banks are central to their strategy.

Environmental Sustainability

BDP commits to promoting sustainable development through green jobs, urban cleanliness, and decarbonization efforts.

Governance Reforms

BDP plans to improve public administration by creating specialized corruption courts

and enhancing service delivery across sectors. The party advocates for empowering

local governments, greater transparency, and regular disclosures of corruption cases.