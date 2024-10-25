Botswana Congress Party (BCP) Manifesto Highlights

BCP presents an ambitious social policy agenda. The party promises a job in every household by 2029, free and compulsory education from preschool to secondary school, and free health checks every two years. Gender equality initiatives include providing free sanitary pads for girls, and they focus on youth employment and improving oldage pensions.

Technical Progress

BCP commits to making high-speed internet a basic human right and aims to eradicate pit latrines in urban areas by 2029. Their infrastructure plan emphasizes expanding digital access and improving living standards in urban centers.

Economic Ambitions

BCP’s economic strategy targets creating 300,000 jobs by 2029, with a focus on reclaiming jobs lost abroad and building value in tourism and agriculture. The party proposes a living wage of P4,000 per month and pledges to eradicate poverty.

Environmental Focus

BCP’s environmental policies are not as strong as their economic ambitions. They

propose sustainable development initiatives but have a modest commitment to tack-

ling climate change.

Governance Reform

Governance reform is a cornerstone of BCP’s manifesto. The party proposes indepen-

dent oversight institutions, limiting presidential power, and strengthening democratic

processes through electoral reforms and decentralizing local government.