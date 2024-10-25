Swipe Left on Leaders Who Disregard the People

By Bradley Fortuin

In today’s world, we use apps for almost everything—ordering food, paying bills, sending money, and even dating. On dating platforms, swiping left means rejecting a profile, while swiping right means you’re interested in exploring more. Now imagine applying this principle to elections. What if we judged political leaders the same way we judge dating profiles, based on their values and how well they align with our needs?

As Botswana’s general elections approach on October 30, 2024, we should be asking: do the leaders we are voting for stand for the dignity of all people? Do they respect the rights of marginalized groups, such as the LGBTIQ+ community, and promote sexual and reproductive health rights for women? Do they defend judicial independence and uphold democratic values, or do they succumb to popular but harmful ideologies?

Dignity over Politics

With the election just around the corner, political candidates are doing all they can to appeal to the electorate. Manifestos have been released, and the race is heating up. Voters have the power to “swipe right” for the candidates who resonate with their needs or “swipe left” on those who do not.

In the past, voting has often been based on party loyalty rather than the character and policies of the candidates themselves. But this year, we have a chance to make a change. We must vote not based on political affiliation but on a candidate’s respect for human dignity and their ability to shape laws that reflect those values.

Democracy in Decline

According to a July 2024 Afrobarometer report, satisfaction with democracy in Botswana dropped dramatically from 70% in 2012 to 30% in 2022. Only 15% of Batswana believe that elected officials truly listen to citizens, revealing a growing disconnect between the people and the government. The report also showed that 76% of citizens prioritize accountability over government efficiency, highlighting a demand for more transparency and responsiveness.

This decline in trust is not unfounded. Recent actions by the government raise serious concerns. The introduction of bills and rushed infrastructure projects in the lead-up to the elections appears to be more about boosting the government’s popularity than addressing the needs of the people.

Questionable Legislative Moves

One such move was the 2022 Penal Code Amendment Bill, which seemed aimed at reversing a court ruling that decriminalized consensual same-sex relationships. Additionally, the 2024 Constitution Amendment Bill, proposed by Minister Kabo Morwaeng, faced backlash for failing to involve the public and reflect the nation’s aspirations. These actions led to peaceful protests, which were met with police violence on September 4, 2024.

Further troubling is the amendment proposed in July 2024 to the President’s Pension and Retirement Benefits Act. This bill would grant lavish benefits to former and sitting presidents and their families, prompting activists to criticize it as self-serving, especially given the country’s severe economic crisis.

Broken Promises

These actions reveal a pattern of governance that disregards the needs of ordinary citizens. Instead of addressing pressing issues like gender-based violence, unemployment, and the crumbling healthcare system, the government seems more focused on short-term popularity stunts and self-enrichment.

Is this the kind of leadership we should continue to support? When leaders repeatedly fail to prioritize the wellbeing of their people, it is time to “swipe left.”

Voters Are Awake

This election, we—the people—are more aware of our power than ever before. We understand that our vote can shape the future of our country, and we must not compromise. By swiping left on leaders who disregard our needs and values, we send a strong message: we demand better.

Bradley Fortuin is an Equality Consultant at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre and a social justice activist.