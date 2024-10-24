Human-Wildlife Conflict Strategy Almost Concluded

Ngami recorded 202 incidents and 1 death between June and Sept this year

Farmers prefer replacement of animals lost to financial compensation

ORI recommends budget allocation to capacitate wildlife department

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Ministry of the Environment and Tourism is a step closer to introducing a National Human-Wildlife Conflict Strategy after a draft was presented to stakeholders in a workshop last week.

The move is aimed at developing short and long-term solutions to human wildlife conflict in the country.

The ministry’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) enlisted the assistance of the University of Botswana through the Okavango Research Institute (ORI) to develop the strategy.

Human livelihoods

Human livelihoods that depend on farming, especially in rural areas, are the most affected, hence the need for a strategy to prevent a problem that has affected their safety and that of the wild animals.

Ngami District Council recently disclosed that 202 incidents were recorded between June and September this year. Fifty-six cases have been attended to while 241 other cases are yet to be attended.

One death was recorded during this period after the victim succumbed to injuries sustained from an elephant attack.

45 000 incidents

It was reported at the workshop that on a national scale, there have been over 45 000 reported incidents of human wildlife conflict and 60 human deaths since 2018.

The Chairman Professor of Okavango Research Institute, Joseph Mbaiwa, recommended a budget allocation for DWNP to have resources and capacity to deal with human-wildlife conflict.

Mbaiwa stressed that as first responders, it is important for the department to be equipped with the necessary resources to provide adequate assistance to affected communities.

Prize possessions

The draft of the strategy involved stakeholder involvement because the input of those directly affected by the conflict was factored in during the drafting process.

Affected farmers and livestock owners have suggested replacing livestock rather than monetary compensation. “Some have argued that they have livestock that consists of animals that cost tens of thousands per head when acquiring them,” said Mbaiwa.

“If they lose such prize possessions, it would not make sense to give them only a fraction of the value of the animals they lose. That is why they have recommended replacement of livestock over monetary compensation.”

