EPS Disturbed By Rising Killing Of Lions 

Says killings have led to declined numbers of lions

Blames farmers for killings and says they harm tourism

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Elephant Protection Society (EPS) has raised concerns over the killing of lions in Ngamiland that it blames mainly on farmers.

According to the Chairman of EPS, Oaitse Nawa, the killings have led to declining numbers of the animals.

He told The Botswana Gazette in an interview that while EPS acknowledges the existence of human/wildlife conflict, it is wrong for people to track lions into their protected areas and kill them for attacking their livestock.

A pride wiped out

He said while the region’s lions have been a source of tourist attraction and revenue for the communities, both are declining due to declined numbers of lions.

According to Nawa and his organisation, several lions – including the only remaining pride of 15 lions – were killed mostly by farmers between June and September this year.

“Since June this year, Dawonara and Morutsa settlements have been experiencing declining numbers of lions due to human/wildlife conflicts,” said Nawa.

Into the buffalo fence

“What is more concerning is that these animals are being killed within the wildlife management area. The farmers track these animals into the buffalo fence and kill them.”

While admitting that lions terrorise farmers by killing their livestock, he said the communities should learn to live with the animals.

“Rather than killing them, they should at least engage organisations that protect them to chase them away,” he added. “These lions generate income for the communities by attracting tourists. Therefore, by killing them, income generation is also affected.”

The allegations are “an insult”

Reached for comment, a representative of Ngamiland Integrated Farmers Association, Simon Bojosi, said the allegations that farmers kill lions is “an insult”.

“If those who peddle these allegations provide tangible evidence, I will also bring mine,” he said. “We lose our livestock due to these lions. Infact, I have already taken this matter up with relevant stakeholders.”

EPS is a non-governmental organisation mandated to protect endangered animal species.