Botswana’s Quiet Ecological Revolution

Recovering The Land Before It Is Too Late

As climate change intensifies and nearly half of Botswana’s land shows signs of ecological stress, a quiet but ambitious national restoration programme is attempting to rebuild degraded communal rangelands before environmental decline begins threatening the country’s long term economic survival.

By Douglas Rasbash

The Botswana CI GCF Ecosystem Based Adaptation and Mitigation in Botswana’s Rangelands Project is being implemented by Conservation International Botswana in partnership with the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture. Funding includes approximately US$36.8 million from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), US$54 million from the Botswana Government, and US$6.8 million from Conservation International and associated partners. This is not simply another tree planting campaign. It is a large scale climate resilience programme designed to fundamentally improve the management of Botswana’s communal grazing lands. The initiative directly targets some of the country’s most climate vulnerable regions, where prolonged droughts, overgrazing, erosion, vegetation loss, and declining water retention increasingly threaten rural livelihoods.

LAND UNDER STRESS

The scale of degradation is serious. Environmental assessments suggest that close to half of Botswana’s land now shows signs of significant ecological stress. Across many communal areas, natural vegetation has thinned dramatically. Bare soils are increasingly exposed to erosion. Carrying capacity declines. Livestock productivity falls. Water infiltration weakens. Climate change is intensifying all these pressures. Botswana is warming faster than the global average. Rainfall patterns are becoming more erratic and unpredictable. Longer drought cycles are increasingly interrupted by sudden heavy rainfall events that cause severe flooding and erosion because degraded landscapes can no longer absorb water effectively. In practical terms, land degradation is no longer merely an environmental issue. It is an economic issue, a social issue, and a national resilience issue.

That is why the project’s implementation model matters. The programme uses the internationally recognised “Herding for Health” approach, which promotes sustainable grazing management while restoring ecosystem functionality. Rather than excluding livestock from landscapes, the model manages grazing more scientifically through rotational systems, grassland restoration, bush control, animal health improvements, and community based natural resource management. In practice, herders are trained to move livestock strategically across grazing areas in ways that mimic natural ecosystem processes. Properly managed grazing allows vegetation to recover, improves soil quality, increases water retention, and restores the long term productivity of degraded land.

A SHIFT IN THINKING

This represents a major shift in development thinking. For decades, development models across Africa often treated nature as secondary to economic growth. Progress was associated with roads, mines, urban expansion, and extraction. Ecological systems were frequently viewed as obstacles rather than productive assets. But climate change is forcing a reassessment of that thinking. Healthy ecosystems are increasingly understood as economic infrastructure in their own right. Grasslands store carbon. Wetlands reduce flooding. Soils retain water. Vegetation moderates temperatures. Functional ecosystems support agriculture, tourism, biodiversity, and long term economic resilience. The Botswana project therefore represents far more than environmental rehabilitation. It reflects a transition toward ecosystem based economics.

The timing is also symbolic. As the world reflects on the 100th birthday of David Attenborough, Botswana’s initiative speaks directly to the message he has spent decades communicating. Humanity cannot continue treating ecological systems as infinitely expendable. Attenborough’s documentaries progressively evolved from celebrating wilderness to warning about biodiversity collapse, desertification, pollution, and climate instability. Yet despite increasingly stark warnings, he consistently argues that restoration remains possible if societies choose regeneration over depletion. Botswana’s programme embodies that principle.

REDISCOVERING ECOLOGY

The initiative also highlights an important contrast between Africa and Europe. In much of Europe, environmentalism emerged after industrialisation had already destroyed large portions of the natural environment. Conservation became a response to ecological loss. Many African societies historically viewed nature differently. Land, cattle, rivers, rainfall, wildlife, and seasonal cycles were deeply integrated into culture, spirituality, and survival. Ecological understanding existed long before modern environmental science formalised these concepts.

Ironically, post colonial development models often imported highly extractive approaches that weakened those older relationships with nature. Today the world may be rediscovering what traditional societies long understood: humanity is not separate from nature. It exists within it. This matters enormously for Botswana’s future. The country possesses extraordinary natural capital assets, including the Okavango Delta, one of the world’s great ecological treasures. Botswana’s extensive rangelands, biodiversity, wildlife economy, and solar potential position it strongly within the emerging green economy.

Future economic systems are likely to place increasing value on ecosystem services, carbon sequestration, regenerative agriculture, biodiversity finance, and climate resilience. Countries that protect ecological functionality may ultimately gain major strategic advantages.

RESTORATION AS SURVIVAL

That is why restoring communal lands matters so profoundly. A restored landscape is not simply greener. It becomes more productive, more resilient to drought, more water efficient, and ultimately more economically valuable. And perhaps that is the deeper lesson emerging from Botswana’s quiet ecological revolution. For most of modern history, humanity assumed that economic growth and environmental protection were opposing forces. But climate change is teaching a different reality entirely. There is no society without ecology.