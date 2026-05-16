BCP Queries P57m Forensic Audit Cost 

BCP wants answers after forensic audit scope reportedly dropped from 92 entities to 30, with no clear explanation on whether taxpayers received value for money

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has raised concerns over the P57 million paid to Dubai based Alvarez & Marsal Middle East Limited for the national forensic audit, questioning why the contract value was not reduced despite the reported decline in the number of ministries, departments and parastatals covered by the exercise.

SCOPE QUESTIONS RAISED

The Botswana government engaged Alvarez & Marsal Middle East Limited in 2025 to conduct a forensic audit into government departments, state owned enterprises and alleged public spending irregularities. The company was reportedly contracted at a cost of P57 million to audit 92 government entities.

However, the recently released summary of the report indicated that the audit was ultimately conducted on only 30 entities, prompting questions over whether the contract value was adjusted after the scope of work was reduced.

BCP DEMANDS CLARITY

In its position paper, the BCP demanded answers on why the scope of work was reduced and why the public was allegedly not informed of the changes. The party argued that a reduction in the number of targeted entities should have resulted in a corresponding reduction in the contract price.

“Who authorized the reduction of scope from 92 entities to 30? Was the contract price renegotiated? Was Cabinet or the project steering committee formally informed, and on what basis were 62 entities excluded from the full forensic audit?” the BCP asked in the position paper.

TAXPAYER CONCERNS RAISED

Addressing the media this week, BCP president Dumelang Saleshando said the party is concerned that taxpayers may have been shortchanged after the scope of the forensic audit was allegedly reduced from 92 government entities to only 30.

Saleshando said government must explain how the audit fee remained unchanged despite what he described as a significant reduction in the expected workload.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The opposition leader argued that if the number of entities being audited dropped substantially, there should have been a corresponding reduction in the contract value.

He said Batswana deserve transparency on how public funds are being spent, particularly on large scale investigations financed through taxpayers’ money.

According to Saleshando, the matter raises broader concerns about accountability and value for money within government procurement processes.

PRESSURE ON GOVERNMENT

The BCP is now calling on authorities to publicly clarify the terms of the forensic audit agreement, including whether the contract was reviewed after the scope of work changed.

Saleshando further urged government to disclose how the P57 million figure was arrived at and explain whether any renegotiations took place after the number of targeted departments and parastatals reportedly fell from 92 to 30.

MINISTER YET TO RESPOND

At the time of going to press, the Minister of State President Moeti Mohwasa was yet to respond to The Botswana Gazette enquiries.