Carbon Sequestration: An Economic Opportunity for Africa 

The purpose of this article is to estimate the value of carbon sequestration in Africa which is estimated to range between 1.6 and 2.1 billion metric tons annually, writes DOUGLAS RASBASH

Carbon sequestration occurs during the process of photosynthesis where plants absorb carbon dioxide CO2 and emit oxygen. Estimating the total amount of CO2 sequestered in Africa involves considering various natural and managed ecosystems, including forests, grasslands, wetlands, and agricultural lands. Below is a breakdown of the major contributors to carbon sequestration in Africa:

Forests

Africa’s forests, particularly the Congo Basin, are significant carbon sinks. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Congo Basin forests alone sequester around 1.2 billion metric tons of CO2 annually. Other forested regions in Africa also contribute to carbon sequestration, although to a lesser extent due to deforestation and land degradation.

Grasslands and Savannas

Africa’s grasslands and savannas cover vast areas and play a crucial role in carbon storage, primarily in soil organic matter. Estimates suggest that these ecosystems sequester between 0.2 and 0.5 billion metric tons of CO2 per year. The variability depends on factors such as management practices, grazing intensity, and climate conditions.

Wetlands and Peatlands

Wetlands, including peatlands, are highly efficient at storing carbon. African wetlands, particularly in regions like the Congo Basin, contribute significantly to carbon sequestration. Peatlands in Africa store approximately 30 billion metric tons of carbon, equating to around 110 billion metric tons of CO2 when converted. Annual sequestration rates are lower but still substantial, around 0.1 to 0.2 billion metric tons of CO2.

Agricultural Lands

Agricultural practices, such as agroforestry, cover cropping, and conservation tillage, can enhance carbon sequestration in soils. While the potential is significant, current sequestration rates are lower due to the widespread use of traditional farming methods. However, sustainable practices could sequester an additional 0.1 to 0.2 billion metric tons of CO2 annually.

Total Estimation

The total annual CO2 sequestration in Africa is estimated to range between 1.6 and 2.1 billion metric tons. This estimation highlights the critical role of Africa’s diverse ecosystems in mitigating global carbon emissions. The potential for increased sequestration through improved land management and conservation practices also underscores the importance of sustainable development policies in the region.

To provide a comprehensive perspective, we need to consider global carbon sequestration figures, including terrestrial and marine environments. The ocean is the largest carbon sink, but terrestrial ecosystems (forests, grasslands, wetlands, and agricultural lands) also play significant roles.

Global Carbon Sequestration

Oceans : The oceans sequester approximately 2.3 billion metric tons of CO2 annually.

: The oceans sequester approximately 2.3 billion metric tons of CO2 annually. Terrestrial Ecosystems: Global forests sequester around 7.6 billion metric tons of CO2 per year. Grasslands, wetlands, and other terrestrial ecosystems contribute additional amounts, bringing the total terrestrial sequestration to approximately 10 billion metric tons of CO2 annually.

Combining these figures, the total global annual CO2 sequestration is approximately 12.3 billion metric tons.

Africa’s Contribution

As estimated, Africa sequesters between 1.6 and 2.1 billion metric tons of CO2 annually, accounting for 13% and 17% of global sequestration capacity. This significant proportion underscores the importance of Africa’s ecosystems in the global carbon cycle and highlights the critical role the continent plays in mitigating climate change.

Africa’s CO2 Emissions

In 2021, Africa’s CO2 emissions were approximately 1.5 billion metric tons, according to the Global Carbon Project. In 2021, global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and industry were around 36.3 billion metric tons. So Africa’s share of global emissions is 1.5 billion metric tons or 4%. Note well that emissions exceed sequestration by 20 billion tonnes per year, and this is why the planet is warming up so quickly.

Africa’s Net Impact

Given that Africa contributes 4% of global emissions but sequesters an average of 15% of global emissions, then there is a net positive impact of global emissions of -11% or -4 billion tons.

Economic Value of Africa’s Carbon Sequestration

To estimate the economic value of Africa’s carbon sequestration, we can use carbon trading prices. According to recent data, the average price of carbon credits in the voluntary carbon market ranges varies according to the pricing scenarios shown in the figure.

The highest price of carbon is the removal scenario of about $200 per tonne. In this scenario, climate economists argue that carbon emissions would be entirely eliminated. In the lowest voluntary market pricing ‘business as usual’ scenario, it would be around $10 per tonne. So the value calculation of the net effect of Africa’s contribution to global warming negative 4 billion tonnes would be between $800 billion and $40 billion credit, depending on the pricing scenario.

As global extreme weather events become the norm and the inescapable to urgency of combating global warming increases, so will the traded price of carbon. The probability that the value that Africa can add to reducing global warming will be nearer to $800 billion or even higher. The logic for this is that the cost of coping with extreme weather has been estimated to be between 0.5% and 0.8% of global GDP or $500 to $800 billion per year. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-41888-1.

This comparison highlights that while Africa’s emissions are relatively small compared to the global total, its role in carbon sequestration is substantial. The economic value of this sequestration underscores the potential financial benefits of preserving and enhancing Africa’s ecosystems through mechanisms like carbon trading. This fact needs to be borne in mind when Africa negotiates its share of the global funds available to combatting climate change.