Mpho Sebina Reflects on Grammy Recording Induction 

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a groundbreaking achievement, Botswana’s lilting songbird Mpho Sebina has been inducted into the Grammy Recording Academy as a voting member for the Class of 2024.

This is a momentous occasion that marks a significant milestone in Sebina’s career and shines the spotlight on Botswana’s burgeoning music scene, highlighting the potential for African artists to gain global recognition.

She captured this in an interview thus: “I am honoured to be recognised by this prestigious academy. Never in a million years would I have seen myself becoming a member of the Recording Academy.”

More than personal validation

For the “Toro” hitmaker, this achievement means more than personal validation and points to her ability to influence the outcome of the Grammy Awards as an African musician.

Mpho’s induction underscores the growing acknowledgment of African artists in the global music industry and opens doors for more diverse voices in the Grammy voting process.

As a voting member, Sebina assumes significant responsibilities, among them submitting and voting on artist and music nominations. She plans to champion independent artists, particularly those from Africa and her native Botswana.

Sidelined

“The quality of African music has been world-class but for a while it felt as though we were sidelined,” she said. “With the power of social media and the digitisation of music, the African creative cannot be kept out, and we have the numbers to prove it.”

Her commitment to elevating African and Batswana artists reflects her dedication to fostering inclusivity and recognition for underrepresented talents on the global stage.

Sebina’s induction into the Grammy Recording Academy is poised to have a transformative impact on Botswana’s music industry and hopes this will inspire the country’s artists to aim higher and embrace the global market with confidence.

Global limelight

“Batswana musicians should be aware that they are competing in a global market and that our works and ethics should reflect that,” she emphasised.

By encouraging artists to deliver their best and pursue international opportunities, Mpho aims to propel Botswana’s music scene into the global limelight.

She views her new platform in the Grammy Recording Academy as a means to support and uplift artists from underrepresented regions like Botswana. “This is an opportunity for me to see how I can mobilise Botswana music into the Recording Academy,” she noted.

She is committed to advocating for talented artists from her homeland including Veezo View, Dato Seiko, Lioness Ratang, Ntirelang Berman, and Sereetsi and the Natives, to name a few.