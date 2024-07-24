Lioness Ratang: Rising Talent to Look Out for 

After grappling with the harsh realities of the music industry, her single “Nako Tsele” has become an anthem that everyone likes to hear. The ‘Lioness’ recently spent a little Time Out with

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In the vibrant tapestry of Botswana’s music industry, a new star is on the rise. Young and dynamic Ratang Moitshepi has captured the hearts of many with her hit single “Nako Tsele,” that features Casswell P.

Despite her undeniable talent and the widespread acclaim for the song, the songbird better known as “Lioness Ratang” recently found herself in a challenging situation of frustration over lack of bookings.

“It was exciting to see that people know my song and like to hear it play, but it was disappointing that there were no bookings,” she said in an interview.

Since the age of 7

“I actually started doing music when I was 7 years old. My first song was called “Pula” with Sean D. My first hit song was the 2023 “Oe’ Phihlile” with Makhadzi and my biggest is “Nako Tsele”.”

Lioness Ratang’s journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Her single “Nako Tsele” has become a well-known anthem, resonating with fans far and wide.

However, behind the scenes, she was grappling with the harsh realities of the music industry. Despite her hit song, the ‘Lioness’ found herself struggling to secure gigs, spending significant amounts of money on producing music in South Africa but seeing no financial returns that she had hoped for.

Barriers

“The craft that I solely relied on was not paying off,” she shared. “One of the barriers in this industry is that when you put music out there and people don’t know it’s you, no one will book you. There is also exploitation by some promoters just because you are young and female.”

Her candid and heartfelt expression of her struggles have struck a chord with many. In an industry often characterised by glitz and glamour, Lioness’s honesty highlighted the often-overlooked challenges that artists face.

Her story is a powerful reminder that even the most talented musicians can find themselves battling obstacles beyond their control.

Bookings a turning point

Lioness’s cry for support did not go unheard. In a remarkable turn of events that points to her resilience and the power of her voice, she recently secured three gigs.

The bookings will mark a significant milestone in her career, offering her the platform she deserves to showcase her talent to a broader audience by connecting directly with her fans.

“I am working on releasing an EP in August and aim to become a producer in the next four years,” the Rasesa native said.

An artist to watch

Lioness Ratang is undoubtedly an artist to watch. Her story of triumph over adversity, her undeniable talent, and her heartfelt connection with her fans make her a standout in the music industry.

As she continues to rise, one thing is certain: she is here to stay and the world had better be ready for the presence of this incredible talent.