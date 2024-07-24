National Arts Festival Boosts Prize Money to P50K 

Starting in 2025, the festival will be managed by the National Arts Council of Botswana

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a monumental shift for Botswana’s creative community, the 16th Annual National Arts Festival (NAF) has seen a considerable increase in prize money from P30,000 to P50,000, signifying the government’s renewed commitment to the arts.

Held at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) last week, the annual celebration of local talent and creativity aimed to honour the artistic excellence that Botswana has to offer.

The Minister of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare, announced the increase in prize money, emphasising the government’s dedication to supporting the arts.

Entire spectrum

“Today, we celebrate Botswana’s artists’ excellence and creativity across the entire spectrum of our creative sector,” he said. “This event is a testament to the boundless talent and unwavering dedication of artists from all corners of our nation.”

The significance of the occasion was further underscored by the presence of President Mokgweetsi Masisi that was seen as a powerful endorsement of the festival and recognition of the artists who have excelled at regional and national levels.

The President praised the artists, noting: “From what I have seen, artists deserve more and they will get more from all of us. I make no secret of it, I love the arts, and this event is a powerful testament of the unwavering commitment of my government to uplifting artists from all walks of life.”

Botswana’s artistic prowess

The journey to this momentous celebration began on 1st February when registration for the National Arts Festival 2024 opened. Artists from across the nation showcased their talents throughout the month, culminating in a vibrant competition that concluded with the awards ceremony.

Botswana’s artistic prowess has already made significant inroads into international markets. Previous NAF winners like Lebogang Keitshokile who exports his sculptures to Germany, and Beauty Mareetsane who is known for her exquisite ostrich eggshell products, exemplify the global reach of Botswana’s talent.

Additionally, the Ngwao Boswa Basketery, represented by Khumo Setabosha and Mbure Tohenwe, continues to showcase the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

From Lagos to London

In the fashion world, Thabang Mmolotsi and Emmanuel Kayenda have been signed by Boss Models in South Africa while designers like Lesedi Matlapeng and Botho Chalebgwa have graced platforms such as the London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and Lagos Fashion Week.

The performing arts sector also shines, with talents like Solly Sebotso, a former street performer-turned-professional guitarist, and the Dipela-tsa-ga-Kobokwe dance group, which has become a cultural sensation, engaging in cross-border exchanges.

The National Arts Festival begins each year in April with elimination stages that are followed by regional competitions before culminating in national level contests.

These events, held across various locations, allow communities to partake in them and thus enjoy diverse cultural expressions.

Cultural significance

As the curtain fell on the 2024 National Arts Festival, an important announcement was made: starting in 2025, the festival will be managed by the National Arts Council of Botswana, taking over from the Department of Arts and Culture.

This transition aims to build on the festival’s legacy, ensuring its continued growth and success.

President Masisi urged the public to support the arts by purchasing local artworks, emphasising the economic and cultural significance of the creative industry.

“The theme, ‘The Creative Economy: Botswana’s Economic Future Redefined,’ aligns perfectly with our national vision,” he said. “Artists contribute immensely to our economy and cultural heritage, and their work deserves our full support.”