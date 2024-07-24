BTA Reflects On Hosting Davis Cup Africa 

Notes of Team Botswana: Winning two matches with a clean sweep of 3-0 and another match 2-1 in the group stages, they advanced to the playoffs.

The team that represented Botswana at the recently-concluded Davis Cup Africa Group V delivered stellar performances and demonstrated remarkable teamwork on and off the court, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Botswana Tennis Association (BTA), Tshepang Tlhankane, has said.

The team entered the competition with a shared goal and exhibited dedication throughout.

Winning two matches with a clean sweep of 3-0 and another match 2-1 in the group stages, they advanced to the playoffs, showcasing their commitment and skill.

Surpassed expectations

“The event went well as planned and probably surpassed our expectations as the Association,” Tlhankane said in a telephone interview. “We are proud to have set the bar a notch up.

“The teams and everyone else in attendance can attest to that. The tournament was well planned and was executed with no glitches whatsoever. We met the standards set for the competition.”

With many teams fielding experienced players, the level of competition was exceptionally high, thus underscoring the seriousness with which they approached the tournament.

Hosting greatness

“With every team gunning for promotion, the standard and level of tennis had to be high,” Tlhankane noted, adding that the intensity and quality of play were evident.

Hosting the Davis Cup has provided valuable lessons and bolstered the confidence of BTA to organise high-calibre events.

“We have learned that we are capable of hosting greatness as witnessed by the Davis Cup that we just hosted,” Tlhankane emphasised.

The successful execution of this event has set a precedent and demonstrated the BTA’s ability to meet and exceed international standards.

Public engagement

However, Tlhankane highlighted an area for improvement: increasing public engagement and support for tennis in Botswana.

“The only improvement we need is in getting more and more people attracted to the sport and making the loudest noise when we have events of this magnitude,” he said. “When we are hosting, we need to roar for the team in unison to show our patriotism.”

Building a robust fan base and fostering a culture of enthusiastic support are crucial for growth of the sport in the country.

Optimistic

For Tlhankane, the impact of hosting the Davis Cup extends beyond the immediate success of the event and serves to inspire young, upcoming players that they too can become part of greatness.

Looking ahead, BTA remains committed to hosting more events, especially world junior tours, and is optimistic about securing sponsorship to support such endeavours.

“We are still continuing to host, especially world junior tours, and will definitely be delighted to host major events that are within budget,” said Tlhankane. “Anything is possible with the help of sponsorship from the corporate world.”