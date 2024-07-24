From Grade 3 to National Glory: Gontho’s Rise in Botswana Netball 

“MaYellow’s” story is a beacon to hold out as a source of inspiration and a lesson in the critical balance to strike between studying for a career and active participation in sports, both of which coincide with the prime of youth

Rising star on Botswana’s netball scene, Keletso Gontho, is set to celebrate her 22nd birthday this Saturday.

Her journey from playing netball at primary school to representing Botswana on the international stage is a testament to her talent, dedication and resilience. At just 21, Gontho has already achieved significant milestones and continues to balance her dual roles as a student and an athlete.

Affectionately known as MaYellow in netball circles, Gontho’s passion for netball ignited as a pupil at Acacia Primary School. “I started playing netball when I was in Grade 3 back in primary school,” she recalls.

Early exposure

“That’s where I learned netball and took part in school competitions. It was nothing big but I took part in school competitions and got to learn different things about the sport.”

This early exposure laid the foundation for her future success. When she got to Morama Junior Secondary School, Gontho’s involvement in netball deepened. She participated in various competitions, including competitions of the Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA).

“That’s when I got exposed to more competitions, more games and all that,” she explains.

Her talent and hard work were soon paying off, leading to opportunities to represent Botswana in international competitions.

National and regional competitions

One of the notable milestones in Gontho’s junior secondary school years was her participation in the AUSC Region 5 Games in 2018, held in Gaborone. These games featured Under 20 players from Southern Africa.

Competing at this level was a significant achievement for the young athlete and a stepping stone to her future endeavours. Gontho’s netball journey continued when she advanced to Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) where she is currently studying.

She has participated in the Confederation of Universities and Colleges Sports Association (CUCSA) Games, a platform that further showcased her skills. Her participation in the CUCSA Games in South Africa and Malawi brought more accolades for Botswana, including a third-place finish in Pretoria earlier this month.

Breakthrough to Senior National Team

Gontho’s breakthrough came during the 2018 CUCSA Games where she was identified by the Botswana national team coach. “To join the senior national team at the 2018 CUCSA Games, I was identified by the current Botswana national team coach,” she confirms.

Her invitation to senior team selections marked the beginning of Gontsho’s professional netball career. It was in December 2022 when Gontsho was invited to try out for the senior national team in the Nations Cup in Singapore. Her performance proved exceptional, earning her a spot in the final 12 that travelled to Singapore to represent Botswana.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to make the final 12 that travelled to Singapore,” she says. “The team’s victory, securing first position for Botswana, was a historic moment.”

The endless balancing act

Gontho finds herself burdened with the significant challenge of striking the right balance between her studies and sports. “Being a student-athlete is quite challenging,” she says. “It is not easy, to be honest.”

The demanding schedule of lessons from 8am to 4pm is followed by training from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, leaves little time for rest and study. “As much as I prioritise academics, I want to succeed in both fields,” says the lass about her balancing act.

A recent example of this was when she travelled to Singapore for the Super League between April and May, coinciding with her examination period at BAC. But thanks to the support of her lecturers, she managed to complete her exams despite the tight schedule.

Seeking out Tracy Chaba

Among her numerous achievements, playing in the Singapore Super League stands out. “My biggest or most memorable achievement is definitely playing in the Singapore Super League,” she says proudly. “My team finished in position two to win a silver medal.”

Making it into the senior national team and handling the pressure of high-level competition are accomplishments that Gontsho cherishes. She acknowledges the emotional challenges of sports, particularly when dealing with losses.

When in such a state, she seeks out Tracy Chaba, a veteran of the Botswana national volleyball team, for solace. “Losing is one of the difficult moments of sports, especially as a player,” she states. “I mostly cry out to Tracy Chaba, who has been with the Botswana national volleyball team for some time.”

Happy Birthday!

As Gontho prepares to celebrate her 22nd birthday, her journey from a young girl playing in school competitions to the international netball star that she is now is inspiring. Representing Botswana on various platforms, she continues to shine both on the court and in her academic pursuits.

Her story is a beacon to hold out as a source of inspiration and a lesson in the critical balance to strike between studying for a career and active participation in sports, both of which coincide with the prime of youth.