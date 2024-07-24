Mpote Returns To Township Rollers

Club also announces arrival of new president and investment partner, Tendani Sebata

GAZETTE REPORTER

Mogomotsi “Teenage” Mpote has returned to Township Rollers as the club’s new head coach.

The announcement of Mpote’s return to his old stomping ground last Friday means he is replacing Innocent Morapedi as head coach ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Mpote helped Selibe-Phikwe side Nico United to avoid relegation last season after he inherited the club at the bottom of the league table. The Nico spell enhanced his credentials after pulling the club from an unfavourable position.

Second spell

Mpote is back at Rollers after six years during which he has gained valuable experience elsewhere. His first association with Rollers was from 2013 to 2018, serving as an assistant coach to the likes of Zimbabwean coach Madinda Ndlovu, Englishman Mark Harrison and Serbian tactician Nikola Kavazovic.

Mpote helped Rollers win the league in the 2016/17 season as interim head coach after Harrison left the club midway through the season.

By winning the league that season, Mpote ended an 11 year drought for Botswana coaches as no local coach had won the league since Sthandwa Mogwadi in 2006.

Two trophies for Orapa

He won two trophies during his spell as the Orapa United coach, lifting the 2019 Orange FA Cup and the 2020 Mascom Top 8.

Mpote also took charge of the senior national football team, the Zebras, leading them to the 2019 COSAFA Cup final.

The club has also announced the arrival of a new president and investment partner, Tendani Sebata. Sebata will be the club’s second president in less than two years, replacing Jimmy Kereng.

Five-year deal with new president

The new president has committed to a five-year partnership deal with the Gaborone giants. He was unveiled by the club during a welcoming ceremony held at Cresta Lodge in Gaborone last week.

Sebata leads the Sebaga Group which has a variety of businesses, including security services and transport. According to Rollers’ introductory statement, the new president is also aiming to invest in the club’s youth development structures and ladies teams.

“It is with honour and humility that I get to lead Township Rollers FC, the most powerful and successful football club in Botswana,” he said after he was introduced.

Monumental

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Rollers society for entrusting me with this monumental role for the club.

“I look forward to growing with the club and the supporters as I endeavour to take Rollers to even greater heights. I look forward to my tenure and bringing to life all the exciting plans we have for the club.”