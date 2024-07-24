A Peek Into Botswana’s Track and Field Ahead of Paris Olympics

Everyone to whom this matters is aware that it is a strong team that stands within striking distance of the ultimate position in every race that Botswana will enter

GAZETTE REPORTER

As the world turns its attention to the Paris Olympics, some of Botswana’s track and field athletes stand out with impressive season bests, signalling their readiness to compete against the best in the world.

Set to begin on 26 July with track and field competitions kicking off on 2 August, the Paris 2024 Olympics will feature Botswana’s top talents who have recorded remarkable performances throughout the season.

Sprint Sensation: Tebogo

Leading Botswana’s charge is sprinting prodigy Letsile Tebogo who has etched his name into the rubberised running surfaces of elite sprinters around the world.

With a season’s best of 9.88s, Tebogo holds a joint ninth position with USA’s Fred Kerly in the 100m race. This exceptional time was clocked at the London Diamond League meet last Saturday, underscoring his readiness to challenge for a medal in Paris.

The top spot in the 100m is currently held by Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson who boasts a blistering time of 9.77s, followed closely by Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala with 9.79s.

Tebogo’s prowess extends to the 200m where he is joint-third with USA’s Lindsey Courtney, each a season’s best of 19.71s. Tebogo achieved this remarkable time at the Nyayo National Stadium in Kenya in April 2024.

In the second spot in the 200m field is USA’s Kenneth Bednarek with a time of 19.59s. Topping the list is his compatriot Noah Lyles with 19.51s. Tebogo will represent Botswana in the men’s 100m and 200m races.

Strength in the 400m

In the 400m, Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori stands in a strong fourth position with a season’s best of 44.10s, a time he set in April 2024 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Kenya.

The event’s current leader is Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith who has clocked an impressive 43.74s. followed by USA’s Quincy Hall with 43.80s.

Ndori’s compatriot, Leungo Scotch, is ranked 22nd with a time of 44.54s that he also achieved at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Another promising talent, Collen Kebinatshipi, holds the 27th position with a season’s best of 44.67s recorded in Monaco, Italy earlier this month. Ndori, Scotch and Kebinatshipi will represent Botswana in the men’s 400m race.

Middle distance hopes

In the men’s 800m, Tshepiso Masalela and Kethobogile Haingura have both shown strong performances. Masalela is ranked 19th with a time of 1:43.88s achieved in China in April while Haingura is just behind him in 20th place with a time of 1:43.94s set in South Africa in March.

These times place them within striking distance of the top competitors and position them as formidable contenders in Paris. The two will represent Botswana in the men’s 800m race.

Women’s 800m and 400m hurdles

Oratile Nowe represent will Botswana in the women’s 800m, holding the 61st position with a season’s best of 1:59.69s recorded in South Africa in April. Though further down the rankings, Nowe’s presence adds depth to Botswana’s Olympic contingent.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Victor Ntweng is ranked 41s with a time of 48.82s achieved in South Africa in May. His performance adds another layer of promise to Botswana’s track and field hopes at the Paris Games.