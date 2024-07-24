Controversial BDP Primaries Challenge Masisi’s Plans

The BDP’s first round of primaries brought controversy and upsets, with four ministers losing their bids for re-election. The elections exposed deep divisions within the party and raised questions about its preparedness for the upcoming general elections

GAZETTE REPORTER

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) held its first batch of primary elections this past weekend. Voting took place in 35 constituencies, most of which are in the southern part of the country. Despite the anticipation among democrats, the election was marred by drama and controversy.

Four Ministers Bite the Dust

Cabinet ministers Lefoko Moagi, Peggy Serame, Molebatsi Molebatsi, and Talita Monnakgotla all lost their respective primary election contests.

Lefoko Moagi – Minister of Minerals & Energy (GaMalete)

Moagi, the Minister of Energy, lost to Derrick Tlhoiwe in the GaMalete constituency. Although it was believed that Moagi was President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s preferred candidate, Tlhoiwe managed to secure the constituency. According to sources in Ramotswa, Moagi’s alleged fallout with Balete Paramount Chief Kgosi Mosadi Seboko over the GaMalete land dispute was his biggest undoing. It is alleged that Tlhoiwe had the backing of Kgosi Seboko going into the election.

Peggy Serame – Minister of Finance & Economic Development (Goodhope-Mmathethe)

The Goodhope-Mmathethe constituency was one of the most closely watched in the primary elections. This was partly because the constituency pitted two cabinet colleagues, Serame and Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Edwin Dikoloti, against each other. Recent reports suggested that President Masisi had identified Serame as his possible successor. Sources in the constituency told this publication that Masisi was advised not to allow the ministers to face off because there was a risk of the BDP being terribly divided, potentially leading to a loss in the upcoming general elections. Dr. Dikoloti emerged victorious with a margin of more than 1,500 votes. Out of the over 10,000 registered voters, Dikoloti received 5,758 votes while Serame received 4,031.

Serame has already announced that she does not accept the result and plans to launch an appeal to the party. She cited several irregularities on the day and during the buildup to the election. While Serame did not specify her reasons, this publication has learned that her complaints stem from allegations of voter trafficking. It is said that Serame claims that more than 1,000 people were trafficked into the Goodhope-Mmathethe constituency. The Botswana Gazette can also reliably reveal that hundreds of voters were unable to vote due to a mix-up of their identification cards in the voter rolls. Some alleged that their names were missing from the voter rolls, and there were also reported incidents where some individuals voted twice.

Molebatsi Molebatsi – Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

Ahead of these primary elections, Molebatsi registered several complaints against his main rival and fellow minister, Kefentse Mzwinila. Molebatsi complained that Mzwinila was using state resources to push his campaign. In one of his complaints to the party secretary-general, Kavis Kario, Molebatsi noted that Mzwinila was abusing the Presidential helicopter for his campaigns. According to those close to the developments, the playing field was never level. On Sunday, Mzwinila was announced as the winner in the Mmadinare constituency ahead of Molebatsi. Molebatsi has also indicated that he does not accept the results. Last week, this publication reported that if Serame failed to defeat Dikoloti in Goodhope-Mmathethe, President Masisi was likely to pick him as his Vice President after the 2024 general elections. Sources say it is highly unlikely that Masisi will retain Tsogwane as his deputy after this election.

Talita Monnakgotla – Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

A majority of the BDP members in Kgalagadi North claimed that Monnakgotla had failed to deliver on a majority of her promises. According to sources, this led to her falling out with a majority of councilors she was elected with in the 2018 primaries. Moatlhodi Mahupu, who defeated Monnakgotla over the weekend, has been accused of starting his campaign before the party opened the period for candidates to begin their campaigns. Monnakgotla’s sympathizers say she was frequently absent on the ground due to her ministerial role, which required her to be in and out of Gaborone.

Prominent Backbenchers Defeat Masisi’s Preferred Candidates

Before these elections, three prominent backbenchers, Polson Majaga (Nata-Gweta), Liakat Kablay (Letlhakeng), Friction Luwe (Takatokwane), and Thapelo Letsholo (Kanye East), were expected to face tough competition in retaining their constituencies. Their biggest challengers were Benjamin Radihepi (Nata-Gweta), Otsenye Tsietso (Letlhakeng), former minister Ngaka Ngaka (Takatokwane), and Kentse Rammidi (Kanye East). Most if not all of them were well resourced in their campaigns.

Sources within the party stated that all these challengers claimed to be President Masisi’s preferred candidates. It is alleged that some were planted to remove the incumbents, who were seen as uncontrollable by some party leaders. However, these backbenchers all managed to retain their constituencies.

Delayed Voting Material Turns BDP Members Away

According to information gathered by The Botswana Gazette, thousands of party members across the country were unable to cast their votes in this weekend’s primaries due to delays in the arrival of voting materials. Voters were sent back because of this delay. In some areas, voting commenced on Saturday after 6 pm and continued into the night and early morning, an unprecedented occurrence in the party’s history.

The delay is said to have been caused by the printing company engaged by the party. A prominent BDP figure described the situation as a “great injustice” to the party’s internal democracy, which could haunt it in the general elections. “People were denied an opportunity to vote for their leaders. Do you understand how bad this is for the party?” he questioned. “This indicates that our party is not ready for the general elections. The party’s leadership must reflect on this. President Masisi needs to realize that we are headed for a crisis. He needs to give the party the attention it deserves.”

What’s Next for Masisi’s Succession Plan?

Following the outcome of the votes in the Goodhope-Mmathethe constituency, some believe that Masisi now needs a new strategy for his succession plans. A cabinet minister told this publication that President Masisi is likely to face a revolt from his own ministers due to the growing animosity among them. The minister claimed that issues of favoritism were highlighted by the primary elections. Cabinet is said to be divided by the “cold war” between Masisi and Tsogwane. Another well-placed source suggested that if Masisi wants to maintain peace and stability within both the government and the party, he must compromise by not dropping Tsogwane as his vice president. “It would be in the best interest of everyone and the country. If he continues with his plan of bringing in someone different, we might see another strong faction emerging within the BDP, potentially leading to another breakaway party.”

The second and final round of BDP primaries will take place this weekend.