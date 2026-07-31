Diamond Tariff Relief Won’t Reverse Trends

Botswana’s restored duty-free access to the United States is welcome, but lab-grown diamonds remain the far greater threat to natural stones.

DR DOUGLAS RASBASH

Botswana has every reason to welcome the United States’ decision to remove the additional import tariff on Botswana-origin diamonds. The decision restores competitiveness in one of the world’s most important jewellery markets and reinforces confidence in Botswana as a trusted supplier of natural diamonds. However, it would be a mistake to conclude that it will fundamentally change the outlook for Botswana’s diamond industry.

TARIFF RESET

From 24 July 2026, Botswana-origin natural diamonds once again enter the United States without the additional tariff imposed earlier this year. Importantly, this was not the result of a special bilateral agreement or a diamond-specific exemption negotiated for Botswana. Rather, the temporary 10% global tariff expired and was replaced by new Section 301 tariffs on 60 named trading economies. Botswana was not included on that list, allowing qualifying Botswana-origin diamonds to revert automatically to the normal U.S. tariff rate of zero.

The tariff relief therefore applies to:

HS 7102.31.00: Rough non-industrial natural diamonds (unworked, sawn, cleaved or bruited).

HS 7102.39.00: Loose worked or polished natural diamonds not mounted or set.

ORIGIN RULES

It does not automatically extend to finished diamond jewellery, which falls under different tariff classifications and may still be subject to normal import duties. A further qualification concerns country of origin. To benefit from tariff-free treatment, U.S. Customs must recognise the diamonds as products of Botswana. Diamonds mined in Botswana but substantially transformed in another country may acquire the origin of the processing country, potentially losing Botswana’s tariff advantage. The decision therefore restores duty-free access for Botswana’s principal diamond export categories while reinforcing the commercial case for mining, cutting, polishing and certifying diamonds in Botswana before direct export to the United States.

MARKET DISRUPTION

The existential challenge confronting natural diamonds is no longer primarily tariffs. It is technology, consumer preference and economics. The accompanying chart produced by The Botswana Gazette tells the story.

Between 2019 and 2025, the share of U.S. engagement rings containing natural diamonds fell dramatically from 88% to just 39%. Over the same period, lab-grown diamonds increased their market share from 12% to 61%, becoming the majority choice for American consumers. This is not a temporary fluctuation. It represents one of the fastest disruptions ever experienced by a luxury consumer product. Even more revealing is the third line on the graph. In 2019, a comparable lab-grown diamond cost around 20% less than a natural diamond. Today, the price difference has widened to more than 80%.

Consumers therefore face a straightforward economic decision. For roughly the same budget, they can purchase a much larger, visually identical lab-grown diamond than a natural one. For many younger buyers, particularly first-time engagement ring purchasers, that value proposition has proved irresistible. The result has been a rapid shift in purchasing behaviour, despite extensive marketing campaigns promoting the rarity and emotional value of natural diamonds. Against this backdrop, the removal of a 10% tariff, while undoubtedly positive, is unlikely to reverse the underlying trend.

PRICE GAP

A tariff affects price at the margin. Technology changes the market itself. If a lab-grown diamond already sells for 70% to 80% less than an equivalent natural stone, removing a 10% tariff on natural diamonds narrows only a small part of the gap. The competitive advantage enjoyed by lab-grown diamonds remains overwhelming. This does not mean Botswana’s diamond industry has no future. Far from it. It means the industry must adapt to a fundamentally different marketplace. Rather than compete directly with laboratory-produced diamonds on price, Botswana should compete where synthetic diamonds cannot: provenance, rarity, trust and luxury branding.

BOTSWANA’S EDGE

Botswana has one of the world’s strongest ethical mining reputations. Its diamonds support schools, hospitals, roads and national development. Every natural diamond carries a geological history spanning billions of years, something no laboratory can reproduce. These attributes have value, but only if they are marketed effectively. The removal of U.S. tariffs therefore provides Botswana with an opportunity rather than a solution. It gives the country breathing space to accelerate the transformation of its diamond sector through branding, traceability, jewellery manufacturing and greater local value addition. The lesson is clear. The future competitiveness of Botswana’s diamond industry will be determined far less by customs duties than by how successfully it differentiates natural diamonds from increasingly affordable laboratory alternatives.

Tariff relief is good news. But it is not the reason natural diamonds will succeed or fail. The real battle is being fought over consumer preferences, technological innovation and the ability of producing countries such as Botswana to redefine what makes a natural diamond worth buying.

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