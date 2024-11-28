Hemp or Food: Can Botswana Grow Both?

DOUGLAS RASBASH

In a country as arid as Botswana where annual rainfall barely averages 250–500mm and food security remain a pressing challenge, a question arises: Should Botswana divert its scarce water resources to growing hemp or should food production remain the priority?

At first glance, the answer might seem obvious. Botswana, a nation that imports over 70% of its food, needs to focus on feeding its people. Yet, hemp – dubbed the “miracle crop” – promises economic opportunities that are difficult to ignore.

Hemp is versatile, providing fibre for textiles, oil for wellness products, and seeds for protein-rich food. It is also lauded for its environmental benefits, including soil improvement and carbon sequestration. But does it fit into Botswana’s landscape of scarce water and limited arable land?

Water: A finite resource

Hemp requires approximately 500–700mm of water per growing season. While drought-tolerant varieties can reduce this requirement, even these need consistent moisture, especially during germination and early growth. Compare this to maize, a staple crop, which requires about the same amount of water but directly contributes to food security. In a country where the rains are unpredictable, irrigation becomes essential for both crops, further straining Botswana’s limited water resources.

The northern parts of Botswana, such as the wildlife-rich and tourist Okavango region, receive over 500mm, which is sufficient rainfall to support seasonal hemp cultivation, although it would exacerbate conflict with wildlife and compromise biodiversity. In the central and southern regions, where rainfall is sparse, hemp would require irrigation and compete with food crops for scarce water, creating a trade-off that requires careful consideration

Though robust, hemp would fail in times of drought, unless it was irrigated. So, again, it should be asked: Should scarce water resources in times of drought be used for hemp rather than growing staples and watering livestock?

Lessons from history

The allure of cash crops has often led to food insecurity, as many countries have learned the hard way:

Zimbabwe : Once a regional breadbasket, Zimbabwe thrived on a mix of food and cash crops like tobacco, cotton, tea and coffee. These crops were lucrative exports, but over time, the focus on cash crops undermined food production. Political instability compounded the issue, but the decline in staple food farming has been a significant contributor to the country’s current food insecurity.

: Once a regional breadbasket, Zimbabwe thrived on a mix of food and cash crops like tobacco, cotton, tea and coffee. These crops were lucrative exports, but over time, the focus on cash crops undermined food production. Political instability compounded the issue, but the decline in staple food farming has been a significant contributor to the country’s current food insecurity. Ethiopia : Ethiopia’s dependence on coffee as a primary export left the country vulnerable to international price shocks. In the 1970s and ’80s, the overemphasis on coffee exports coincided with severe famines as local food production was neglected in favour of cash crops.

: Ethiopia’s dependence on coffee as a primary export left the country vulnerable to international price shocks. In the 1970s and ’80s, the overemphasis on coffee exports coincided with severe famines as local food production was neglected in favour of cash crops. Ghana : In the early 20th century, Ghana, a leading cocoa producer, saw a decline in food cultivation as farmers prioritised cocoa for export. This reliance created food insecurity during global cocoa price drops and forced the country to import staples like rice and maize.

: In the early 20th century, Ghana, a leading cocoa producer, saw a decline in food cultivation as farmers prioritised cocoa for export. This reliance created food insecurity during global cocoa price drops and forced the country to import staples like rice and maize. India: During British colonial rule, large swathes of land were diverted to cash crops like cotton and indigo, reducing food cultivation. Famines in the late 19th century, partly caused by this shift, affected millions. Even post-independence, regions growing sugarcane and cotton often faced local food shortages.

These examples serve as cautionary tales. Cash crops can bring wealth, but when they displace food production without adequate safeguards, the result is often devastating.

Economic promise of hemp

Hemp offers undeniable economic potential. Globally, the hemp industry is dominated by China, the USA, France and Canada. It is worth around $3.1 billion and is expected to grow. In South Africa, hemp farming is worth $25 million and has created jobs in cultivation, processing and retail.

For Botswana, a hemp industry could generate employment, attract investment, and diversify exports beyond diamonds and beef. Jobs would range from field labour to high-value roles in processing industries, contributing to rural development and reducing youth unemployment. Here is an overview of the largest producers of industrial hemp globally by volume and value, based on recent data:

Country Production Volume (tons) Estimated Production Value (USD) Key Notes China ~70,000 ~$1.5 billion Leading producer globally, focusing on hemp fibre and textiles. Over 50% of the world’s hemp fibre supply comes from China. United States ~20,000 ~$824 million (2023 estimates) Focuses on CBD and other extracts; significant growth in planted acreage since hemp legalisation in 2018. Canada ~13,000 ~$250 million Major producer of hemp seeds and oils, primarily for food and personal care industries. France ~17,000 ~$150 million Europe’s top producer, specialising in hemp for textiles, construction materials, and food products. India ~12,000 ~$100 million Growing market due to traditional uses and a shift toward CBD and wellness applications. Netherlands ~10,000 ~$120 million Focuses on research-driven hemp cultivation for CBD, fibre, and seeds. Chile ~7,000 ~$50 million Expanding its hemp industry with a focus on oils and wellness products. Australia ~5,000 ~$40 million Relatively new entrant with growing focus on hemp seeds and oil for export. Germany ~4,000 ~$70 million Active in both industrial applications and CBD production. South Africa ~3,000 ~$25 million Emerging producer, leveraging favourable climates and export markets.

Key Observations:

China dominates production, particularly in hemp fibre for textiles, but is also expanding into CBD markets. The US has seen rapid growth post-legalisation, focusing on CBD and extracts, though acreage dropped slightly in 2023 compared to 2022 due to market fluctuations. Europe (led by France, the Netherlands, and Germany) specialises in high-quality hemp for a mix of industrial and wellness applications. Emerging markets, such as India, South Africa and Chile, are showing significant potential for growth in wellness products and sustainable industries.

These figures are approximate and vary slightly, depending on market demand and crop yields. Despite the excitement that hemp is the golden plant that provides inputs to all manner of products, its global value it small. The value of world production of hemp is the same as diamond production in Botswana. Even if Botswana manages to attain 10% of global production, it would only be worth $300 million – which is very small beer compared to diamonds.

However, the promise of profitability comes with challenges. Hemp markets are still nascent in Africa, and accessing international markets requires overcoming barriers like certifications and export coordination. Furthermore, small-scale farmers – the backbone of Botswana’s agricultural sector – may struggle with the high initial investment required to cultivate hemp.

Food first, hemp second?

Botswana cannot afford to sacrifice food security on the altar of economic diversification. The country must first ensure that its population has access to affordable, locally grown food. However, hemp does not need to replace food crops entirely. A dual strategy could allow Botswana to grow both hemp and food, leveraging regional rainfall variations and innovative farming practices.

Crop Rotation : Hemp can be integrated into crop rotation systems, improving soil health and increasing yields for subsequent food crops.

: Hemp can be integrated into crop rotation systems, improving soil health and increasing yields for subsequent food crops. Rainwater Harvesting and Irrigation : Investments in water conservation techniques, such as rainwater harvesting, could make it feasible to grow hemp in areas with low rainfall without compromising food production.

: Investments in water conservation techniques, such as rainwater harvesting, could make it feasible to grow hemp in areas with low rainfall without compromising food production. Targeted Cultivation: Hemp farming could be concentrated in the northern regions, where rainfall is sufficient, while central and southern regions focus on staple crops.

A call for balance

While hemp farming offers economic rewards, food security must remain the priority. The surprise SONA pronouncement that government supports hemp production can only be assumed to have been taken without regard for the competing needs for water. Farmers tend to prefer to grow cash crops, not food.

The clarion call for hemp cultivation seems at odds with the strategy of food import substitution. Perhaps by legalising hemp, the government was cynically creating a distraction from serious socio-economic issues – if we cannot provide jobs, provide cannabis. Assuming that this is not really true, the scenario that food cultivation will be substituted by hemp is real enough. Agricultural experts and private sector stakeholders must collaborate to develop a strategy that balances these competing priorities. Investments in research, water management, and market development will be key to ensuring that Botswana doesn’t have to choose between hemp and food – but can grow both provided there is a water utilisation strategy in place.

Let us not turn this into an either/or debate. With the right policies and innovations, such as water-smart horticulture, Botswana can cultivate its fields to provide sustenance and economic opportunity, ensuring that every drop of water counts.