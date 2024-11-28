Informal Sector Wants Answers On  Chema-Chema 

Says govt silence on turning Chema-Chema loans into grants is disappointing

Threatens to mount protest marches in order to be heard if the silence continues

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Informal Sector Association (BOISA) is curious about a campaign-trail undertaking by the Umbrella for Democratic Change to convert Chema-Chema loans into grants.

Speaking in an interview with The Botswana Gazette, the Secretary General of BOISA, Mpho Matoteng,

expressed disappointment in the government’s silence now that the UDC is in power.

“After the UDC victory, the informal sector was hopeful that the loans we acquired under the Chema-Chema programme would indeed be converted into grants,” she said.

Even before SONA

“We had expected President Duma Boko to provide an update on this issue even before the State of the Nation Address.

“We are disappointed that he did not and it was not mentioned at all in the SONA. At the very least, the government may have outlined its intentions about the programme.”

Matoteng warned that if the government continues to remain silent on the matter, BOISA will mobilise and stage protests.

Human rights-based

“We cannot wait for the first 100 days of the UDC-led government to address this issue because it was supposed to be a priority. That’s why we are making our concerns public.

“The President declared that his government would be human rights-based and that social protection programmes like Chema-Chema should be part of those rights.

“If the government fails to fulfill its promise, we are prepared to mount a protest in order to be heard.”

After Chema-Chema review

Responding to a question on the issue in Parliament recently, the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Tiroeaone Ntsima, said the matter is still under review.

“We have not yet turned the loans into grants,” he said. “However, after completing a review (of Chema-Chema), we will make a decision.”

The question was raised by the MP for Bobirwa, Taolo Lucas.