BaNgwato Regent To Hand Over Peacefully 

Says his initially stated intention to resist was due to political interference

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Regent of BaNgwato, Kgosi Serogola Seretse, has pronounced himself ready to hand over the throne after he initially threatened not to.

This paves the way for Kgosikgolo ya BaNgwato, former president Ian Khama, to assume his place on the throne.

While Serogola initially dismissed Khama’s stated intention to take over the throne, the Regent told The Botswana Gazette this week that he is now ready to hand over to Khama.

BPF interference

“I was not resisting, as people believe,” he said. “It is only that there was a lot of political interference, especially from the Botswana Patriot Front and Khama’s paternal uncles.

“They were determined to remove me because I was appointed by the government, specifically the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs.

“I opposed it because such consultations should not be led by councillors of any particular political party. But once the ministry notifies me about handing over, I will do so gladly and peacefully.”

Principles of bogosi

Seretse blames the dispute on Khama’s uncles, accusing them of colluding with some politicians. He added that without the interference, the dispute would have been avoided.

“People thought I was fighting against Khama and his uncles when in reality I was not. I only wanted to restore the principles of bogosi and to lead by example.

“I was being undermined as the Regent and had to assert my authority to show that I would not condone political interference.”

Harmony

Seretse’s concession comes a few days after the minister, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, announced that they have agreed to Khama’s request to assume his position as Kgosi after he withdrew his bogosi case from court.

Motshegwa also stated that he is due to deliver the message to the tribal leadership. “The ministry has acceded to Khama’s request to resume his duties at the kgotla,” he said.

“I will deliver a message urging the tribal leadership and morafe to unite and reconcile in the interests of harmony and tribal administration and so as to pave the way for the ceremony to welcome Khama on November 30, 2024.”