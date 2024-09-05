REMOVING PARTY FROM POLITICS (Part One): Time to Bury Adversarial Politics 

This four-part series looks at the deteriorating political climate and attempts to point out how it undermines democracy, examines alternative systems that we can learn from and the influence of artificial intelligence on future political systems, how to move things forward, and the role of Botswana or other exemplars of emerging economies (BLURB)

DOUGLAS RASBASH

Special Correspondent

The world is evolving at a pace that leaves no room for outdated systems. Among the most archaic of these is adversarial politics – the notion that governance is best served through a perpetual tug-of-war between opposing factions.

This model, rooted in centuries-old practices, is long past its sell-by date. The costs of its divisiveness far outweigh any supposed benefits to effectiveness, and it is time we consider a radical shift: removing party from politics altogether.

With another periodic political contest reaching its climax in less than two months from today and the party that is currently in power aiming to rush through a few superficial changes to the years-old constitution, this item is coming at the right time.

Toxic political culture

Adversarial politics thrives on creation of enemies. It teaches us to view the opposing side as not just wrong but dangerous. This breeds a toxic political culture where compromise is seen as weakness and collaboration becomes rare. Polarisation becomes the norm and democracy suffers as in the United States of America.

The very structure of political parties fosters an us-versus-them mentality where winning becomes more important than governing effectively. The result? Stalemate, gridlock, and an electorate that grows increasingly disillusioned with each election cycle.

Imagine a system where the focus is not on winning elections but on finding solutions. A system where representatives are chosen not based on their party loyalty but on their expertise, integrity and ability to think critically. Removing party from politics does not mean removing politics; it means removing the barriers to progress that parties often create.

Level of intellect

It has been famously stated that those that are at the highest level of intellect consider ideas, the next level events and actions, and at the lowest gossip about personalities. Politics has in some countries sunken to the lowest level of intellect.

Without parties, politicians would be less susceptible to the lobby and less beholden to special interests but more accountable to their constituents. Decision-making would be based on the merit of ideas rather than on party dogma. Innovation could flourish as diverse perspectives are welcomed rather than stifled by partisan lines. The goal would shift from maintaining power to achieving outcomes that benefit the whole of society.

Of course, such a shift would be met with resistance. The current system is deeply entrenched, and those who benefit from the status quo would fight to maintain it. But the growing discontent with political polarisation suggests that the time is ripe for change. Across the globe, voters are increasingly frustrated with the lack of meaningful progress on issues that matter most: climate change, economic inequality, and social justice. These are problems that require collective action, not endless bickering.

Crossroads

History has shown that systems that no longer serve the greater good eventually collapse under their own weight. Adversarial politics is no exception. The question is not whether it will change but when and how. We stand at a crossroads, with the opportunity to rethink governance for the modern age. Removing party from politics may sound radical, but it could be the necessary step towards a more effective and united society.

In the end, the essence of politics is governance. If our current system impedes that, then it is time to reimagine it. The era of adversarial politics has passed; what comes next is up to us.