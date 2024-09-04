Dr Moeti Urges Cross-Border Collaboration To Combat Mpox Outbreak 

Warns that Mpox won’t be the last disease of such proportions

Botswana, 13 others countries pledge $45m to WHO Investment Round

BONGANI MALUNGA

Outgoing World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Regional Director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, has urged African countries to forge cross-border collaborations in order to control the spread of the Mpox disease.

Dr Moeti believes that Africa, as the hardest-hit continent, needs to work in tandem to combat the disease and to form alliances to deal with future outbreaks of such proportions.

She said this after the 74th session on the WHO Regional Committee for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo last week.

Scientifically sound

She lauded African health ministers for meeting and agreeing to accelerate efforts to combat Mpox with an emphasis on a response that is not only rapid but scientifically sound.

This is seen as a means to ensure that detection, diagnosis and response are done with precision.

“As the region most vulnerable to public health emergencies globally,” she said, “Mpox won’t be the last time that we will be dealing with an outbreak of such proportions.

“As such a globally coordinated response that is driven by regional leadership is essential. We need collaboration across borders where each of us works together for the greater good.

“Let’s walk this path together”

“By coming together, we can achieve more and our collective strength will carry us further. Let’s walk this path together, united in our mission for a healthier and more resilient Africa.”

While at the event, Botswana joined 13 other countries to jointly pledge $45 million to the WHO Investment Fund.

With the financial assistance, WHO will be in a better position to address emergencies and outbreaks around the world.

Enter Dr Faustine Ndugulile

The WHO African Region office also held an elective congress whereby Tanzania’s Dr Faustine Ndugulile was elected as Dr Moeti’s successor after her two five-year terms.

WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, paid tribute to the departing Dr Moeti for her role in the organisation in the last 10 years.

“It’s with great honour that I salute my dear sister Dr Moeti, who is ending her term as the WHO Africa Regional Director after 10 years of sterling service,” he said in a social media post.

Tribute to Dr Moeti

“Dr Moeti epitomises principled leadership, unflinching determination, clear vision, genuine innovation, technical expertise and political acumen.

“She is one of the most formidable health professionals I have ever had the privilege to call my colleague and my sister. We all owe you an immense debt of gratitude for everything you have done but also for who you are.

“Thank you for the example you have set and the legacy you have left.”

