Uncertainty Surrounds P26m Moshupa Bridge 

A high water table that was not anticipated is the bane of the bridge

GAZETTE REPORTER

The opening of Moshupa Bridge remains uncertain because the project has encountered unforeseen challenges, including the discovery of a high water table that has compromised the soil stability, submerging the rock foundation meant to support the bridge.

According to the Chief Roads Engineer of the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Mphetang Mmolawa, experts are being consulted to address the complex issues affecting the project that lies on along the A10 Road.

Awarded to Lobkom Investments (Pty) Ltd on 11 September 2023, the P26 million project, was originally slated for completion on 10 March 2024.

Water ingress

The scope of work included repairing the access road to Moshupa, asphalt overlay, pothole patching, curb stones, road markings, and upgrading the connecting road to the bridge.

Mmolawa emphasised that while the bridge itself is structurally sound, the main challenge lies in linking it to the road.

“Most of the earthworks have been completed but the problem is the water ingress, which weakens the soil and causes it to slide, undermining the road structure. We are in discussions with the contractor and stakeholders to find a solution,” he said at Moshupa District Council Meeting last week.

Embankment failure

The project has progressed in some areas, including fixing the access road and addressing potholes. However, the challenge of connecting the road to the bridge persists.

The underground water has caused the soil to weaken and slide, disrupting the road’s integrity. The embankment failure, in turn, destabilises the road.

The discovery of the high water table was not anticipated in the initial geological survey, prompting the project team to reconsider the design. Mmolawa noted that the team has had to design a retaining wall to stabilise the soil.

Pause and reassess

The construction company dug approximately 60 metres to reach the riverbed level for the soil retaining walls but encountered challenges due to underground water.

“We attempted to reinforce the foundation with rocks but they also submerged, forcing us to pause and reassess our approach,” said Mmolawa.

As a result, the project’s completion date remains uncertain, pending further geological analysis and adjustments to the design.