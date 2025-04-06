Road Tolling in Botswana: Exploring the Options for a Sustainable Future for Roads

As Botswana looks to ensure the sustainability of its road network and adapt to a rapidly changing transport landscape, satellite tolling could be the key to securing long-term road funding and promoting smarter, more efficient transportation

DR DOUGLAS RASBASH and PROF. BEN BOLAANE*

Botswana’s extensive road network, comprising more than 20,000 kilometres, is crucial to its economy but its sustainability is becoming an increasing dilemma. The level of paved road provision is rather high compared to other African countries – spurred mostly because of Botswana’s rich diamond economy.

Now that it seems those halcyon days are over, the big question is how to maintain the value of those public assets. This discussion has gained currency even in the public space and was recently discussed at budget consultations in the Committee of Supply sessions at the National Assembly last week. Local authorities too are concerned that funding for road maintenance is insufficient.

Moreover, funding for public asset maintenance will undoubtedly be under increasing pressure due to public revenue constraints. Having invested much of our diamond wealth in construction of an extensive road network, it must be incumbent on the government to ensure that this investment continues to effectively fulfil its economic role. This article explores the options for sustainable future for roads.

The Current State of Road Funding

Botswana has a comprehensive road network that is crucial for facilitating both domestic and international trade. However, maintaining such a large road network is expensive. Currently, the country generates significant revenue for road maintenance through a fuel levy of P1 per litre. This levy is dedicated to the maintenance and repair of roads, and with the annual consumption of around 1.3 billion litres of fuel, it generates about P1.3 billion ringfenced for roadworks.

While this fund contributes much of the funding required for road maintenance, it still leaves a shortfall. One major issue with the current system is that road funds are allocated disproportionately, with state-owned roads receiving the bulk of the funding. Although urban roads require more maintenance due to higher traffic volumes, they receive less funding.

Electric vehicles

Another challenge on the horizon is the increasing shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), which do not rely on traditional fuels. As more EVs enter the market, the revenue from the fuel levy is likely to decrease, further straining the system. Therefore, Botswana needs to innovate alternative ways to ensure that road maintenance funding remains sustainable into the future.

The Limitations of Traditional Tolling Systems

Tolling has been at the centre of the discourse on raising revenue for maintenance in Botswana since 1996 when the first toll road study was carried out. Traditional tolling systems rely on toll booths or plazas where vehicles are required to stop and pay fees. But while this system is well-established in many countries, it may not be suitable for Botswana. Only certain high-traffic corridors, such as those between Gaborone and Francistown, meet the threshold required for toll plazas to be financially viable.

According to the World Bank, a minimum of 10,000 vehicles per day (VPD) is necessary to cover the operating costs of such tolling infrastructure. In Botswana, however, most roads are not able to be tolled. For example, if the toll plaza was on the A1 Highway at Phakalane, the traffic level would be 8000 vpd. If it was just south of Francistown on the A1, it would be 5000 vpd while on the Maun A3 East, the traffic flow through the toll plaza would be 2000 vpd.

Economic concern

Those in rural areas experience traffic volumes far below this threshold while those in urban areas cannot be tolled for obvious operational reasons.

Establishing toll booths on roads with low traffic volumes does not only create an inefficient and costly system but also disrupts the flow of traffic, which can be a safety as well as an economic concern. Additionally, the maintenance and operational costs of toll booths can make the traditional tolling model less viable. Although toll plazas are used extensively on the South African Road Agency (SANRAL) network and in Zimbabwe, Botswana must consider alternatives that provide more efficient ways of raising funds without the need for physical tolling points.

The Concept of Satellite Tolling

Satellite tolling, or Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based tolling, is a modern, technologically advanced tolling system that uses satellite-based tracking to monitor vehicles as they travel along the road network. This system eliminates the need for physical toll plazas or barriers, instead using GPS and other location-tracking technologies to charge vehicles for their usage of specific roads or areas. By employing satellite-based technology, Botswana could implement tolls across its entire road network, including low-traffic rural roads, without the need for expensive and disruptive toll booths.

The fundamental advantage of satellite tolling is that it can apply to the entire road network, making it a highly scalable solution. Whether a vehicle is travelling along a busy urban road or a quieter rural route, satellite tolling can charge the user based on the distance travelled, the specific roads used, and the time of travel. This would allow the government to collect fees from all road users, not just those travelling on busy highways or high-traffic corridors, thereby spreading the financial burden more evenly.

Addressing concerns

One of the key concerns is that road users would be paying twice, one through satellite payment system and the other through the fuel levy. This would be resolved by gradually reducing the levy as tolling income increases. Another concern is the resistance from road users who may be uncomfortable with the idea of GPS-based tracking. To address this, the government would need to ensure that the system is transparent, with clear communication on how the data will be used and how privacy concerns will be managed.

Public education campaigns would be necessary to ensure that the public understands the benefits of the system and how it works.

Another challenge could be the initial cost of implementing satellite tolling infrastructure. While satellite tolling is generally more cost-effective than traditional tolling, there would still be a need to invest in the development and installation of the tracking technology and the systems for processing payments. The systems already exist, such as Skytoll in Slovakia. However, these initial costs should be outweighed by the long-term benefits of more efficient road management and maintenance.

Willingness to pay

Research carried out by the authors concluded that private vehicle users would be willing to pay a user fee of about P0.75 per km – if it were in good condition and P0.25 if the road was in poor condition. Understanding that road users are customers who should only pay accordingly to level of service received is essential to the acceptability of road pricing. Paying directly for road usage puts road transport on the same level as rail air and even water where paying a fair price for a service rendered is normal.

Satellite tolling represents a promising solution for Botswana’s road infrastructure funding challenges. It also presents a wonderful opportunity for further economic diversification by becoming a regional hub for satellite tolling because the same scenario applies to all countries. By implementing a satellite-based tolling system, Botswana can create a more equitable and efficient way to fund road maintenance across its entire road network, including rural and low-traffic areas. This technology would not only enable more comprehensive coverage but also address future challenges, such as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

As Botswana looks to ensure the sustainability of its road network and adapt to a rapidly changing transport landscape, satellite tolling could be the key to securing long-term road funding and promoting smarter, more efficient transportation. With the added advantage of a nearly sufficient fuel levy to cover road maintenance, introducing satellite tolling could fill the gap, ensuring that Botswana’s roads remain in good condition for future generations, even as the landscape of transport continues to evolve.

*Prof. Ben Bolaane is a professor of civil engineering at the University of Botswana and formally Dean of the Faculty of Engineering.