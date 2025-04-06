Govt Backtracks On Electricity Tariff Reduction Pledge

… is instead considering raising tariffs because of current power crisis

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government has reversed its election manifesto pledge to reduce electricity tariffs and will instead raise them.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday this week, the Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo, said the current power crisis is compelling the government to raise electricity tariffs in order to sustain supply and prevent a complete systems failure.

“Not everyone will be affected …”

“In the coming months, the government will increase electricity tariffs,” she stated. “We are currently reviewing how best to implement this increase, as not everyone will be affected equally.

“The government owes South African power supplier, Eskom, P2.7 billion, and for Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) to continue supplying electricity, we need to support them financially.”

In an apparent to mollify the MPs, she emphasised that the tariff increase will be a temporary measure aimed at stabilising the struggling BPC.

Electricity crisis

“We must acknowledge that BPC is facing an electricity crisis and we have to assist them so that they may continue generating power in the medium term,” she said. “Once the situation improves, we expect tariffs to normalise.”

Botswana has been experiencing frequent power outages in recent times due to declining internal power generation capacity at Morupule B Power Station.

This has led to the BPC implementing rotational load shedding in an attempt to balance supply and demand.

The shortfall from Morupule compelled the country to rely more heavily on imported electricity from South Africa and other neighbouring countries, some of which have their own generation challenges, especially South Africa.

Alternative energy sources

Coupled with growing domestic demand, Eskom’s unreliable supply has left Botswana vulnerable to prolonged electricity shortages.

To address the ongoing power challenges, the government has outlined plans to expand domestic generation capacity.

These include ongoing rehabilitation and upgrading of Morupule B and resorting to alternative energy sources like solar and coal-fired plants.