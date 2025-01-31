Time for Devolution: A Path to Solving Botswana’s Centralisation Dilemma

Botswana has long been celebrated as a model of stability, with robust public infrastructure and an education system that ranks among the best in Africa. Yet, beneath the surface, the nation faces serious challenges: an unemployment rate hovering around 25%, alarming levels of gender-based violence, a growing wealth gap, and a discontented youth population. Could these social and economic struggles be symptomatic of something deeper, namely, an excessively centralised government?

DOUGLAS RASBASH

Special Correspondent

Was the issue of devolution on the agenda of the Local Government Budget Pitso that was held in Gaborone last week? The Botswana Gazette suggests that it should have been because central government in Botswana controls a staggering 85% of public expenditure.

This centralisation may have provided stability during the country’s early years, but it has increasingly become a straitjacket. The benefits of a well-educated population and strong infrastructure should translate into greater freedoms and opportunities for citizens, not restrictions. Is it time to reimagine governance in Botswana, embracing devolution as a means to unlock the nation’s full potential?

Lessons from other countries

Botswana can learn from other nations that have successfully implemented devolution. Kenya, for instance, adopted a devolved system in 2010, creating 47 counties with significant autonomy. While challenges remain, the system has enhanced service delivery, increased citizen participation, and spurred economic growth in regions previously marginalised.

South Africa’s provinces also enjoy considerable autonomy, allowing them to tailor policies to local needs. Even smaller countries like Rwanda have embraced decentralisation to great effect, using it to promote economic recovery and social cohesion after the genocide of 1994 in which an estimated 620 000 BaTutsi, as well as thousands of moderate BaHutu and BaTwa, were exterminated.

The downsides of excessive centralisation

Excessive centralisation often stifles local innovation, decision-making, and accountability. In Botswana, most decisions affecting local communities are made in Gaborone, far removed from the lived realities of citizens in Maun, Francistown, or Kasane. This disconnects results in inefficient resource allocation, delayed responses to local needs, and a lack of empowerment for local governments.

Decisions often take longer to implement because they must be approved by central authorities. Local governments lack the autonomy to address pressing issues swiftly.

Botswana’s regions are diverse, with differing economic, cultural and environmental realities. One-size-fits-all policies fail to address unique regional challenges effectively. Centralisation limits opportunities for younger leaders to engage in governance at the local level, contributing to frustration and a lack of political engagement.

Concentrated decision-making discourages entrepreneurship and local economic development, perpetuating unemployment and inequality.

The Case for Devolution

Devolution – the transfer of power and resources from central to local governments – could provide a lifeline for Botswana’s democracy and economy. Here’s how:

Localised Decision-Making

Local governments understand the needs of their communities far better than distant bureaucrats. Devolving power would allow them to prioritise and implement policies that reflect local realities, whether it is addressing water scarcity in the Okavango or unemployment in mining-dependent regions. Enhanced Accountability

With more power at the local level, citizens can hold their leaders directly accountable. Corruption and inefficiency are harder to hide when decision-makers are closer to the communities they serve. Boosting Economic Growth

Decentralised governance has been shown to spur economic growth by enabling regions to harness their unique resources and attract investments. Innovation from the bottom up is more likely to boost economic diversification. For instance, tourism-heavy areas like the Chobe could have more control over how revenues are reinvested in local infrastructure and community development. Empowering Citizens and Youth

Devolution would create more opportunities for young people to participate in governance and decision-making, revitalising Botswana’s political landscape. By giving citizens a greater say in local affairs, it would also foster a sense of ownership and pride in their communities. Fostering Innovation

When local governments are empowered to experiment with policies and solutions, they can act as laboratories of innovation. Successes in one region can serve as models for others to adopt, driving progress across the nation.

Balancing Power and Unity

Critics of devolution often warn that it could weaken national unity or lead to inefficiencies. However, devolution does not mean abandoning central authority. Instead, it involves striking a balance where the central government retains responsibility for national issues, such as defence, foreign policy and macroeconomic stability, while local governments handle education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other community-specific needs.

Botswana’s strong institutions and well-educated workforce provide an excellent foundation for such a transition. Devolution would not weaken the state; rather, it would strengthen it by ensuring that all regions contribute to and benefit from national development.

Failing to embrace devolution risks perpetuating the status quo: high unemployment, growing inequality and rising social unrest. Botswana’s centralised governance model is no longer fit for purpose in a 21st-century democracy. The longer the nation delays decentralisation, the more it undermines its own development and the aspirations of its people.

A new chapter for Botswana

With the recent change in government and discussions of constitutional reform gaining momentum, Botswana has a unique opportunity to rethink its centralised governance model. The constitution, drafted in the 1960s, was designed for a nascent nation with different challenges.

Today’s Botswana is a vastly different country that is grappling with unemployment, social inequality, and the demands of a more informed and connected populace.

The UDC government’s stated commitment to constitutional revision provides a perfect opening to institutionalise devolution. This would not only modernise governance but would also demonstrate a willingness to trust and empower citizens – a stark contrast to the status quo.

New life

Botswana’s peaceful reputation and strong foundations are assets that few countries can boast of. But peace without progress is hollow. Devolution offers a chance to breathe new life into the nation’s democracy, economy and social fabric.

As Botswana revisits its constitution, the question of devolution should take centre stage. The time is right to empower local communities, foster innovation, and ensure that every citizen has a stake in the nation’s success.

If Botswana truly values the freedoms and opportunities that come with education and infrastructure, it must also value the freedom to govern from the ground up.

The path to devolution may not be easy, but it is essential. For Botswana, this is not just a governance reform – it is a leap towards a more inclusive, prosperous, and democratic future.

Post Views: 546