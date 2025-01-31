Botswana Beyond Diamonds

Ten Game-Changing Projects to Build the Future

Introduction

What the fading era of diamonds means is that Botswana stands at a crossroads, with a unique opportunity to pivot from dependency on a finite resource to a future of boundless potential. The key? Bold, visionary projects that don’t rely on mega-investments or outdated thinking but instead harness Botswana’s untapped strengths, smart technologies, and international trends. Special Correspondent DOUGLAS RASBASH lays out a sampling of 10 such projects

The Budget 25 strategy published last week outlined the direction for our economy. Growing sources of revenue beyond minerals was a seen as crucial part of forging a sustainable fiscal pathway. But beyond agriculture, tourism and industry, what else could there be? Look no further, here’s the roadmap for 10 transformative, low-risk projects that can redefine Botswana’s economy and put it on the global map as a leader in innovation and sustainability.

Monetising the Okavango Delta as a Carbon Sink

The Big Picture : Imagine earning P5 billion annually and adding 1.5% to GDP simply by preserving the Delta! By positioning it as one of the world’s premier carbon sinks, Botswana can tap into booming carbon markets while protecting its ecological jewel.

: Imagine earning P5 billion annually and adding 1.5% to GDP simply by preserving the Delta! By positioning it as one of the world’s premier carbon sinks, Botswana can tap into booming carbon markets while protecting its ecological jewel. Why it is Revolutionary : The Delta’s carbon storage capacity isn’t just a scientific marvel – it is a bankable asset. Global corporations are desperate for premium carbon offsets, and Botswana can deliver.

: The Delta’s carbon storage capacity isn’t just a scientific marvel – it is a bankable asset. Global corporations are desperate for premium carbon offsets, and Botswana can deliver. How to Make it Happen : Collaborate with top-tier carbon markets like Verra. Secure partnerships with eco-conscious corporations. Launch global campaigns to position Botswana as the green lungs of the world.

:

Electrify Botswana: Transition to 100% EVs

The Big Picture : Save P20 billion annually in fuel imports, adding 7% to GDP while slashing carbon emissions in the process. Botswana can become Africa’s first fully electrified nation, leveraging its abundant solar resources.

: Save P20 billion annually in fuel imports, adding 7% to GDP while slashing carbon emissions in the process. Botswana can become Africa’s first fully electrified nation, leveraging its abundant solar resources. Why it is Revolutionary : EVs are the future, and Botswana’s low population density makes nationwide electrification feasible. With solar-powered charging infrastructure, the country can leapfrog into the green age.

: EVs are the future, and Botswana’s low population density makes nationwide electrification feasible. With solar-powered charging infrastructure, the country can leapfrog into the green age. How to Make it Happen : Subsidise EV imports and waive duties. Develop charging networks powered by mega-solar farms. Establish Botswana as an assembly hub for affordable EVs.

:

Botswana: The Data Vault of Africa

The Big Picture : Earn P2 billion annually, adding 1% to GDP by becoming Southern Africa’s secure data storage and processing hub. As digital economies grow, Botswana’s stability and renewable energy potential make it a natural choice.

: Earn P2 billion annually, adding 1% to GDP by becoming Southern Africa’s secure data storage and processing hub. As digital economies grow, Botswana’s stability and renewable energy potential make it a natural choice. Why it is Revolutionary : Data sovereignty is a pressing concern, and countries in the region need trusted storage solutions. Botswana can offer high-security, green-powered data centres.

: Data sovereignty is a pressing concern, and countries in the region need trusted storage solutions. Botswana can offer high-security, green-powered data centres. How to Make it Happen : Build cutting-edge, renewable-powered data centres. Offer incentives to global tech giants like Google and Microsoft. Develop a local workforce skilled in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure.

:

Solar Dominance: 6 GWh Mega Solar Project

The Big Picture : Implement the Namibia-Botswana USAID Memorandum of Understanding and generate P5 billion annually adding 2.5% to GDP by exporting solar energy to the SADC Power Pool. Botswana’s solar radiation levels are among the highest in the world. This is its natural advantage.

: Implement the Namibia-Botswana USAID Memorandum of Understanding and generate P5 billion annually adding 2.5% to GDP by exporting solar energy to the SADC Power Pool. Botswana’s solar radiation levels are among the highest in the world. This is its natural advantage. Why it is Revolutionary : While other countries cling to coal, Botswana can become the regional powerhouse for renewable energy, driving down electricity costs and reducing carbon footprints across Southern Africa.

: While other countries cling to coal, Botswana can become the regional powerhouse for renewable energy, driving down electricity costs and reducing carbon footprints across Southern Africa. How to Make it Happen : Partner with global renewable energy companies for funding. Fast-track connections to the SADC Power Pool grid. Use domestic solar power to lower electricity costs for businesses and homes.

:

SADC Satellite Road Payment Systems

The Big Picture : Botswana can lead the transition in road funding as EVs replace fuel-based taxation. At least P10 billions will be earned adding 5% to GDP from managing satellite-based, pay-as-you-go road pricing for the region in the long term.

: Botswana can lead the transition in road funding as EVs replace fuel-based taxation. At least P10 billions will be earned adding 5% to GDP from managing satellite-based, pay-as-you-go road pricing for the region in the long term. Why it is Revolutionary : This isn’t just about roads; it’s about monetising future mobility. Botswana can create Africa’s first smart-road pricing hub, exporting tech and expertise across SADC.

: This isn’t just about roads; it’s about monetising future mobility. Botswana can create Africa’s first smart-road pricing hub, exporting tech and expertise across SADC. How to Make it Happen : Partner with global satellite and mobility companies like Skytoll. Launch pilot projects on Botswana’s highways to refine the system. Market the hub as a SADC-wide mobility solution.

:

Circular Economy and Smart Recycling

The Big Picture : Turn waste into wealth, reduce imports and add 1% to GDP while creating thousands of jobs and reducing landfill use and environmental harm.

: Turn waste into wealth, reduce imports and add 1% to GDP while creating thousands of jobs and reducing landfill use and environmental harm. Why it is Revolutionary : Recycling isn’t new, but applying cutting-edge tech, such as AI-powered waste sorting and upcycling, puts Botswana ahead of the curve. Think less trash and earn more cash!

: Recycling isn’t new, but applying cutting-edge tech, such as AI-powered waste sorting and upcycling, puts Botswana ahead of the curve. Think less trash and earn more cash! How to Make it Happen : Deploy AI-driven sorting machines in urban areas. Incentivise businesses to turn recycled materials into high-value products. Create community-driven waste collection networks.

:

Blockchain-Powered Financial Services

The Big Picture: Lead Africa in blockchain adoption, transforming cross-border payments and financial inclusion.

Lead Africa in blockchain adoption, transforming cross-border payments and financial inclusion. Why it is Revolutionary: Blockchain offers secure, low-cost transactions – a game-changer for Africa’s unbanked populations. Botswana can pioneer this tech across the region.

Blockchain offers secure, low-cost transactions – a game-changer for Africa’s unbanked populations. Botswana can pioneer this tech across the region. How to Make it Happen: Create a blockchain sandbox for fintech startups. Partner with global blockchain leaders for training and infrastructure. Promote Botswana as a blockchain-friendly business destination.



Water-Smart Agro-Tech Value Chains

The Big Picture : Transform agriculture by focusing on drought-resistant crops, hydroponics and water-recycling systems. Export niche, high-value products like organic herbs and microgreens.

: Transform agriculture by focusing on drought-resistant crops, hydroponics and water-recycling systems. Export niche, high-value products like organic herbs and microgreens. Why it is Revolutionary : Agriculture doesn’t have to be water-intensive. Smart tech can make Botswana a leader in sustainable farming, even in arid conditions.

: Agriculture doesn’t have to be water-intensive. Smart tech can make Botswana a leader in sustainable farming, even in arid conditions. How to Make it Happen : Fund research into water-efficient farming methods. Incentivise agro-tech startups with tax breaks. Promote Botswana as a supplier of premium, eco-friendly agricultural products.

:

Hemp Industries

The Big Picture : Botswana plans to tap into a market that is projected to grow from $57.18 billion in 2023 to $444.34 billion by 2030. This is assuming only 0.1% of the global hemp market will generate about $ 400 million or 2% of GDP.

: Botswana plans to tap into a market that is projected to grow from $57.18 billion in 2023 to $444.34 billion by 2030. This is assuming only 0.1% of the global hemp market will generate about $ 400 million or 2% of GDP. Why it is Revolutionary : “By introducing hemp-based industries, we will create an entirely new economic sector, previously unknown to our republic,” President Boko Duma has said.

: “By introducing hemp-based industries, we will create an entirely new economic sector, previously unknown to our republic,” President Boko Duma has said. How to Make it Happen : Fund hemp production research and trials Invest in selected hemp industries Market Botswana hemp products internationally

:

Digital Nomads: Unlocking Invisible Exports for Botswana

The Big Picture: Digital nomads are an excellent opportunity for generating invisible exports and diversifying Botswana’s economy. By attracting digital nomads, Botswana can create a steady stream of foreign income without relying on physical exports, leveraging the global rise of remote work. A community of 10,000 nomads could generate P2.5 billion annually adding 1% to GDP, not counting indirect impacts like job creation in service industries.

Why is it Revolutionary?

Growing Trend: Post-pandemic, millions of professionals work remotely and seek destinations with low living costs, safety and good connectivity.

Invisible Exports: By spending on housing, food, transport and leisure, nomads inject foreign currency directly into the local economy.

Skills Exchange: Nomads bring diverse expertise, opening up mentorship opportunities and collaborations for locals.

Long-Term Investment: Nomads may transition into investors, business owners or tourism ambassadors.

How to Make it Happen?

Issue a new digital nomad two-year visa

Benchmark with other countries like Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, the Cape Verde and the Seychelles:

Run and monitor over a trial period

Diamonds may fade but Botswana’s potential shines brighter than ever. These 10 projects represent the future because they could generate P60 billion per year, adding over 25% to GDP.

These low-risk, high-reward initiatives that demand boldness and vision also sound like a wake-up call for our new forward-looking government. It is time Botswana rose beyond diamonds and leapt into greatness.