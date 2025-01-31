Botswana Beyond Diamonds

Ten Game-Changing Projects to Build the Future
Introduction
What the fading era of diamonds means is that Botswana stands at a crossroads, with a unique opportunity to pivot from dependency on a finite resource to a future of boundless potential. The key? Bold, visionary projects that don’t rely on mega-investments or outdated thinking but instead harness Botswana’s untapped strengths, smart technologies, and international trends. Special Correspondent DOUGLAS RASBASH lays out a sampling of 10 such projects
The Budget 25 strategy published last week outlined the direction for our economy. Growing sources of revenue beyond minerals was a seen as crucial part of forging a sustainable fiscal pathway. But beyond agriculture, tourism and industry, what else could there be? Look no further, here’s the roadmap for 10 transformative, low-risk projects that can redefine Botswana’s economy and put it on the global map as a leader in innovation and sustainability.
- Monetising the Okavango Delta as a Carbon Sink
- The Big Picture: Imagine earning P5 billion annually and adding 1.5% to GDP simply by preserving the Delta! By positioning it as one of the world’s premier carbon sinks, Botswana can tap into booming carbon markets while protecting its ecological jewel.
- Why it is Revolutionary: The Delta’s carbon storage capacity isn’t just a scientific marvel – it is a bankable asset. Global corporations are desperate for premium carbon offsets, and Botswana can deliver.
- How to Make it Happen:
- Collaborate with top-tier carbon markets like Verra.
- Secure partnerships with eco-conscious corporations.
- Launch global campaigns to position Botswana as the green lungs of the world.
- Electrify Botswana: Transition to 100% EVs
- The Big Picture: Save P20 billion annually in fuel imports, adding 7% to GDP while slashing carbon emissions in the process. Botswana can become Africa’s first fully electrified nation, leveraging its abundant solar resources.
- Why it is Revolutionary: EVs are the future, and Botswana’s low population density makes nationwide electrification feasible. With solar-powered charging infrastructure, the country can leapfrog into the green age.
- How to Make it Happen:
- Subsidise EV imports and waive duties.
- Develop charging networks powered by mega-solar farms.
- Establish Botswana as an assembly hub for affordable EVs.
- Botswana: The Data Vault of Africa
- The Big Picture: Earn P2 billion annually, adding 1% to GDP by becoming Southern Africa’s secure data storage and processing hub. As digital economies grow, Botswana’s stability and renewable energy potential make it a natural choice.
- Why it is Revolutionary: Data sovereignty is a pressing concern, and countries in the region need trusted storage solutions. Botswana can offer high-security, green-powered data centres.
- How to Make it Happen:
- Build cutting-edge, renewable-powered data centres.
- Offer incentives to global tech giants like Google and Microsoft.
- Develop a local workforce skilled in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure.
- Solar Dominance: 6 GWh Mega Solar Project
- The Big Picture: Implement the Namibia-Botswana USAID Memorandum of Understanding and generate P5 billion annually adding 2.5% to GDP by exporting solar energy to the SADC Power Pool. Botswana’s solar radiation levels are among the highest in the world. This is its natural advantage.
- Why it is Revolutionary: While other countries cling to coal, Botswana can become the regional powerhouse for renewable energy, driving down electricity costs and reducing carbon footprints across Southern Africa.
- How to Make it Happen:
- Partner with global renewable energy companies for funding.
- Fast-track connections to the SADC Power Pool grid.
- Use domestic solar power to lower electricity costs for businesses and homes.
- SADC Satellite Road Payment Systems
- The Big Picture: Botswana can lead the transition in road funding as EVs replace fuel-based taxation. At least P10 billions will be earned adding 5% to GDP from managing satellite-based, pay-as-you-go road pricing for the region in the long term.
- Why it is Revolutionary: This isn’t just about roads; it’s about monetising future mobility. Botswana can create Africa’s first smart-road pricing hub, exporting tech and expertise across SADC.
- How to Make it Happen:
- Partner with global satellite and mobility companies like Skytoll.
- Launch pilot projects on Botswana’s highways to refine the system.
- Market the hub as a SADC-wide mobility solution.
- Circular Economy and Smart Recycling
- The Big Picture: Turn waste into wealth, reduce imports and add 1% to GDP while creating thousands of jobs and reducing landfill use and environmental harm.
- Why it is Revolutionary: Recycling isn’t new, but applying cutting-edge tech, such as AI-powered waste sorting and upcycling, puts Botswana ahead of the curve. Think less trash and earn more cash!
- How to Make it Happen:
- Deploy AI-driven sorting machines in urban areas.
- Incentivise businesses to turn recycled materials into high-value products.
- Create community-driven waste collection networks.
- Blockchain-Powered Financial Services
- The Big Picture: Lead Africa in blockchain adoption, transforming cross-border payments and financial inclusion.
- Why it is Revolutionary: Blockchain offers secure, low-cost transactions – a game-changer for Africa’s unbanked populations. Botswana can pioneer this tech across the region.
- How to Make it Happen:
- Create a blockchain sandbox for fintech startups.
- Partner with global blockchain leaders for training and infrastructure.
- Promote Botswana as a blockchain-friendly business destination.
- Water-Smart Agro-Tech Value Chains
- The Big Picture: Transform agriculture by focusing on drought-resistant crops, hydroponics and water-recycling systems. Export niche, high-value products like organic herbs and microgreens.
- Why it is Revolutionary: Agriculture doesn’t have to be water-intensive. Smart tech can make Botswana a leader in sustainable farming, even in arid conditions.
- How to Make it Happen:
- Fund research into water-efficient farming methods.
- Incentivise agro-tech startups with tax breaks.
- Promote Botswana as a supplier of premium, eco-friendly agricultural products.
- Hemp Industries
- The Big Picture: Botswana plans to tap into a market that is projected to grow from $57.18 billion in 2023 to $444.34 billion by 2030. This is assuming only 0.1% of the global hemp market will generate about $ 400 million or 2% of GDP.
- Why it is Revolutionary: “By introducing hemp-based industries, we will create an entirely new economic sector, previously unknown to our republic,” President Boko Duma has said.
- How to Make it Happen:
- Fund hemp production research and trials
- Invest in selected hemp industries
- Market Botswana hemp products internationally
- Digital Nomads: Unlocking Invisible Exports for Botswana
The Big Picture: Digital nomads are an excellent opportunity for generating invisible exports and diversifying Botswana’s economy. By attracting digital nomads, Botswana can create a steady stream of foreign income without relying on physical exports, leveraging the global rise of remote work. A community of 10,000 nomads could generate P2.5 billion annually adding 1% to GDP, not counting indirect impacts like job creation in service industries.
Why is it Revolutionary?
- Growing Trend: Post-pandemic, millions of professionals work remotely and seek destinations with low living costs, safety and good connectivity.
- Invisible Exports: By spending on housing, food, transport and leisure, nomads inject foreign currency directly into the local economy.
- Skills Exchange: Nomads bring diverse expertise, opening up mentorship opportunities and collaborations for locals.
- Long-Term Investment: Nomads may transition into investors, business owners or tourism ambassadors.
How to Make it Happen?
- Issue a new digital nomad two-year visa
- Benchmark with other countries like Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, the Cape Verde and the Seychelles:
- Run and monitor over a trial period
Diamonds may fade but Botswana’s potential shines brighter than ever. These 10 projects represent the future because they could generate P60 billion per year, adding over 25% to GDP.
These low-risk, high-reward initiatives that demand boldness and vision also sound like a wake-up call for our new forward-looking government. It is time Botswana rose beyond diamonds and leapt into greatness.