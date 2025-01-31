We Are Working On Monetising Online Content – Minister Kelebeng 

Content creation is an untapped opportunity with the potential to create the much-needed employment and income for the youth

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a game-changing move for Botswana’s creative economy, the Minister of Sports and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, has unveiled plans to monetise online content in the country.

Speaking at a L.E.A.D Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs in Gaborone recently, Kelebeng announced that discussions are underway with Google Africa to make this a reality.

For a country where content creation remains an underutilised resource, the move is a beacon of hope for Botswana’s youth.

Global boom

“We also need to reach out to TikTok and Meta so that the youth can make money through those platforms,” Kelebeng stated, acknowledging the growing demand for digital platforms to drive employment and income generation.

Online content in Botswana is not monetised at present leaving, many creators unable to earn from their work despite the global boom in digital platforms.

Young people at the forum highlighted this gap as a missed opportunity and urged the government to prioritise it. Minister Kelebeng’s response was clear: the government is listening and working on it.

Boatle for new stadium

By engaging with global tech giants like Google, TikTok and Meta, Botswana could soon enable its creators to generate income from platforms that dominate the digital landscape.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader efforts to combat youth unemployment and diversify the economy. Beyond digital platforms, Kelebeng outlined several initiatives aimed at bolstering the arts and sports sectors.

The minister announced plans for the long-awaited Arts Theatre, which is now in the budget, and a new stadium plot at Boatle, both of which promise to transform Botswana’s cultural and sports landscapes.

Collaboration

“We invite the private sector to help us fund the arts,” he said, emphasising the need for collaboration.

Kelebeng further disclosed that the Cinematography Act has been completed and will be tabled in Parliament soon, marking a significant step toward formalising and growing the country’s film industry.

The minister highlighted plans to introduce a P4,000 minimum wage and arts grants to provide financial stability for young creatives. “Our commitment as a ministry is to ensure we mainstream youth and women into our policies and all that we do,” he said.

Minister’s example

Kelebeng used the platform to share his personal journey, inspiring young attendees with his story of perseverance and success.

“You can overcome challenges and become who God wants you to be,” he said, reminding the youth of their potential to rise above adversity.