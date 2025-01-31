Sereetsi & The Natives on SA Media Tour

The media tour is setting the tone for an actual performance tour with the band

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a bid to grow its international footprint, Sereetsi & The Natives has embarked on a media tour of South Africa.

The contemporary folk music act is in Johannesburg for a series of interviews and studio performances in a tour that will run for two weeks.

The tour will see the act enjoying coverage in newspapers, on radio and television, as well as in South African online publications.

On radio and TV

“As part of the campaign, we have already had interviews on Thobela FM, Mmabatho FM, Motsweding FM and Mahikeng FM,” band’s lead vocalist, Tomeletso Sereetsi, told Time Out.

Sereetsi says it is of strategic importance that the act has a growing presence in the South African music market because it is one of the biggest in the world. “It is certainly the number one music market in Africa,” he said.

“To grow our market base, we have to be a player here as well. We have to put in the work and compete with everyone who wants a piece of the action here.”

In and out of SA since 2016

Sereetsi says they have been working the South African market on and off since 2016. “We started our forays here in 2016 when we embarked on a tour of South Africa, which was well received,” he noted.

“We have been fortunate to play South Africa at least once every year since then. We intend to grow our presence here this year and onwards with similar campaigns.”

He appealled for support at home to enable them to partake in such campaigns that also put the Botswana story on the map. “The Sereetsi & The Natives story is the Botswana story,” Sereetsi asserted.

Celebrating 10 years

“Every time we travel the world, we are selling the beauty and amazing possiblities of the country. We are really in need of support to do even bigger campaigns.”

The current media tour is of even greater significance as it coincides with 10 years of Sereetsi & The Natives as a professional recording entity.

“We intend to be back here for a tour of Gauteng later in the year,” he said. “The media tour is setting the tone for the actual performance tour with the band.”