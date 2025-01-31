Debbie With a T Brings The Silent Disco Experience 

Audiences will get to enjoy Debbie’s eclectic neo-soul sound in an innovative format and the beauty of live music in a modern, unconventional setting. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

An intimate evening of music, headphones and soulful connection awaits on 31 January 2025 at Gaborone Club’s Zest Restaurant.

For music lovers craving an out-of-the-box experience, Debbie With a T is set to deliver an unforgettable silent disco performance. This two-hour immersive show will have the audience donning headphones and tuning into every beat and lyric as the multi-talented vocalist and actor shares her unique artistry.

According to the show’s curator, Leroy Nyoni, the event was inspired by his desire to celebrate local talent while offering a unique and immersive music experience.

Silent disco technology

“Silent disco technology allows audiences to connect with live music in a more intimate and engaging way,” he said.

“Audiences will get to enjoy Debbie’s eclectic neo-soul sound in an innovative format while highlighting the beauty of live music in a modern, unconventional setting.”

Debbie With a T, whose impressive career spans nearly two decades, is excited to bring her original music back to live audiences after a hiatus.

“It has been quite a while since I performed my original music, so I’m looking forward to it as patrons will get to experience my music through wireless headphones,” she told Time Out.

Debbie’s authenticity

Fans will be treated to tracks from her 2021 neo soul EP, Self, which revolves around themes of self-love, belief, and appreciation. The EP’s six songs, interspersed with skits, reflect Debbie’s authenticity and artistry, giving the audience a glimpse into her creative soul.

Alongside her original work, Debbie will also perform carefully selected covers that reflect her signature sound: a blend of neo soul and R&B. For her, this event is more than just a performance but a chance to reignite her connection with existing fans while winning over new ones.

“I hope that the audience will enjoy my music and the experience of a silent disco,” she said. “I hope that the show will bring one or two new people who appreciate my music.”

A versatile star

Debbie With a T has a remarkable résumé. Since joining Gaborone’s arts scene in 2007, she’s been a mainstay in theater and music. Her breakout moment came when she starred as a lead in Stuart White’s Bye Bye Birdie, followed by a celebrated feature in the Mascom Presidents Concert.

Over the years, her versatility has shone in projects like Exodus Live Poetry and, more recently, her role as Rafiki’s understudy in Disney’s The Lion King at Stage Entertainment in France.

Soulful melodies

With no specific target audience in mind, the show welcomes music lovers of all ages. “The event doesn’t have a message because the songs don’t stick to one theme,” she said.

Instead, the performance will offer a mix of heartfelt originals and familiar favourites, ensuring that every attendee finds something to connect with.

The silent disco performance will take place from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets are priced at P200, promising an evening of soulful melodies in a serene yet captivating atmosphere.