Tourism Sector Rallies for Reform at HATAB 2025 Conference 

In a shift away from elitist safari-centric models, Botswana’s new tourism strategy emphasises inclusivity. Better mobility for disabled travellers, family-friendly services, and signage systems to enhance the visitor experience will become a part of the deal. Special Correspondent DOUGLAS RASBASH was an embedded participant

The usually serene Maun Lodge was abuzz with energy and optimism this week as over 300 delegates packed into its main conference hall for the 2025 Annual HATAB (Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana) Conference, held from April 24 to 25.

This year’s theme, “Botswana Tourism: What are the Conditions for Growth?,” struck a resonant chord as government officials, private sector leaders, economists, and community voices converged to chart a transformative path forward for Botswana’s tourism sector.

The gathering, widely seen as the sector’s most important annual forum, was officially opened by President Duma Boko.

Flanked by the Minister of the Environment and Tourism Wynter Mmolotsi, Kgosi Tawana Moremi of BaTawana, the District Commissioner of the North West District and other dignitaries, the President’s presence lent significant political weight to proceedings and underscored the importance of the industry – not just as an economic pillar but as a key identity marker for Botswana as well.

Pius Mokgware and other cabinet ministers also attended this flagship event.

A Sector on the Rise – But in Need of Reform

Tourism remains a vital economic engine for Botswana, contributing P16 billion directly to GDP in 2024 and supporting more than 50,000 jobs. When indirect and induced contributions are considered, the sector’s economic footprint balloons to over 12.5% of GDP, according to research carried out by The Botswana Gazette.

However, many speakers at the conference agreed that while the foundations are strong, the structure needs rebuilding. The President stressed the need to focus on rationality, “correct problem identification, appropriate solutions” and the need for more equity.

The sector remains highly concentrated in the North, leaving other parts of country neglected. “The tourism sector can and should do more,” said Minister Mmolotsi in his keynote address. “It must be a leader in driving inclusive growth, creating jobs in remote areas, and showcasing our national values – particularly botho – on the global stage.”

Economic Insights and Honest Reflection

The morning’s highlight came during a special economic presentation by Sayied Timunu, Director of Research at the Ministry of Finance, who delivered a sobering but forward-looking report titled “Botswana’s Emerging Economic Reality: Whither Tourism?”

Timunu noted that while the sector is internationally competitive in some respects, leakage of tourism revenue remains a problem, with 30–45% of receipts flowing out of the country. He emphasised the need for greater localisation of tourism value chains, targeted incentives for citizen-owned enterprises, and infrastructure development – particularly in air connectivity and digital access.

His analysis was sharpened by a high-powered discussion panel featuring economist Keith Jefferis, BIDPA Executive Director G. Somolekae, and the CEO of BTO, Keitumetse Setlang. They echoed the call for reform, with Jefferis noting the structuring change in the diamond market and warning that “without bold policy shifts, tourism’s promise may continue to be underdelivered”.

Momentum from the Ground: Industry Trends and Realities

A later session offered an overview of sector performance, presented by the Department of Tourism. While international arrivals are recovering post-COVID, domestic and regional tourism are emerging as stabilising forces. Officials reported encouraging trends in investment, diversification, and the growth of niche areas such as community-based tourism, agri-tourism, and cultural heritage experiences.

Lily Rakorong, CEO of HATAB, gave a candid report on the progress made since the last conference: “We’ve had successes, but the gaps are just as visible,” she said. “The time for rhetoric is over. Let us now act – with resolve and unity.”

The People Behind the Promise

The contribution of the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Pius Mokgware, usefully promised to look at revising visa arrangements to encourage longer stays but also acknowledged that raising the level of local participation and wages, conditions of those who worked in the industry was needed.

Beyond the formal proceedings, the hallways and exhibition stalls were alive with networking, idea exchanges, and passionate debate. Young entrepreneurs mingled with long-time industry veterans, and civil society voices made themselves heard.

The crowd – diverse in age, background, and sectoral focus – testified to the growing recognition that tourism belongs to all Batswana. “Tourism has the potential to reach every village, every homestead,” said a delegate from Ngamiland. “But only if the benefits are shared and the barriers are removed.”

Reinforcing this view, the contribution of yours truly on infrastructure launched the concept of the ‘Botswana Blue Route’ which circumnavigated the nation, bringing tourism to the far corners of the country to make the sector more inclusive and urged HATAB to get behind the idea.

Four Transformative Resolutions Unveiled

The heart of the conference was the formal unveiling of the 2024 HATAB Conference Resolutions, which have now evolved into a four-point reform package:

Online Visa Platform Rollout

Botswana is set to introduce an online visa application system to streamline travel processes, attract a broader market, and compete more effectively with regional peers. Airport and Aviation Standards Revamp

Plans are afoot to modernise the country’s aviation infrastructure and bring regulatory compliance in line with international standards – essential for direct flights and new air routes. Tourism as a Growth Engine Toward Vision 2036

Stakeholders recommitted to positioning tourism as a driver of Botswana’s transition to a high-income economy. This includes a focus on skills development, service excellence and sustainable practices. A Customer-Centric, Inclusive Approach

In a shift away from elitist safari-centric models, the new strategy emphasises inclusivity. This includes better mobility for disabled travellers, family-friendly services, and signage systems to enhance the visitor experience.

These resolutions, presented by HATAB Vice Chair Keletso Bogatsu, were greeted with strong applause from delegates and represent what many hope will be a turning point.

Looking Ahead: Recommendations for Growth

The conference closed with a consensus on practical steps to enable the sector to fulfil its promise. Key recommendations included:

Diversify Beyond Wildlife : Develop cultural, adventure, and eco-tourism products to reach new markets and reduce dependence on luxury safaris.

: Develop cultural, adventure, and eco-tourism products to reach new markets and reduce dependence on luxury safaris. Strengthen Domestic and Regional Tourism : Incentivise travel among locals and neighbouring countries to stabilise revenues and broaden participation.

: Incentivise travel among locals and neighbouring countries to stabilise revenues and broaden participation. Enhance Marketing and Branding : Repackage Botswana’s image to reflect its warmth, safety and wide-ranging experiences.

: Repackage Botswana’s image to reflect its warmth, safety and wide-ranging experiences. Public-Private Partnerships : Foster stronger collaboration between the government and industry, especially on infrastructure, training and digital transformation.

: Foster stronger collaboration between the government and industry, especially on infrastructure, training and digital transformation. Sustainability as a Guiding Principle: Align growth strategies with environmental stewardship and climate resilience, particularly in water-stressed regions.

As the delegates departed Maun, there was a shared sense that Botswana’s tourism sector is ready to take a bold step forward. With a new policy direction, strong leadership and an engaged citizenry, the road ahead looks promising.

“We are not just selling destinations,” Minister Mmolotsi reminded the audience. “We are offering the world a glimpse of who we are as a people. Let us make sure that story is one of dignity, excellence and opportunity for all.”