Women Evolve in STEM Returns with Sapphire Soirée

Founder of Women Evolve, Boineelo Palai: “The 2025 focus on STEM is a deliberate response to the growing demand for female leadership in technical industries”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Themed Sapphire Soirée – Shades of Blue, this year’s Women Evolve is set to dazzle on the Game City rooftop on 10 May 2025.

And it is more than just a colour palette – the event will mark a bold new chapter in the celebration and empowerment of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

From its elegant dress code to electric ideas, the gathering will spotlight trailblazing women from across Botswana and beyond who are reshaping the future through innovation.

STEM as a catalyst

According to the Founder of Women Evolve, Boineelo Palai, the 2025 focus on STEM is a deliberate response to the growing demand for female leadership in technical industries.

“We have always championed women’s advancement across sectors, This year we chose women in STEM to spotlight the critical role that STEM plays in driving innovation and economic growth and the persistent gender gap within these fields,” she said in an interview.

Following 2024’s finance-focused edition, the spotlight has shifted to STEM as a vehicle for financial empowerment, leadership and societal influence this time around.

Formidable barriers

The event will bring together speakers and participants who have not only mastered complex fields but have also shattered the social ceilings that often stand in the way of the distaff section of society everywhere.

Despite their growing presence, women in STEM still face formidable barriers. These range from cultural stereotypes that brand science as a “male domain” to structural hurdles such as lack of mentorship, gender bias, and balancing work-life demands in high-pressure environments.

Women Evolve in STEM will confront these challenges directly by shattering stereotypes through compelling keynote speeches and lived experiences, offering mentorship and networking opportunities with seasoned professionals and delivering skills-based workshops on coding, branding and navigating male-dominated spaces.

Possible and personal

Palai emphasised the transformative power of storytelling in making STEM relatable. “When young women hear how others navigated imposter syndrome or built careers while raising families, the idea of a future in STEM becomes not just possible but personal,” she noted.

At its core, the event believes in the mantra: “If you can see her, you can be her.” Through dynamic storytelling, the event will show attendees multiple ways to succeed in STEM – whether it’s launching a startup, revolutionising healthcare or advancing clean energy.

Palai said the speaker lineup was curated with inclusivity in mind: “We deliberately selected women from diverse industries, career stages, and backgrounds,” she explained. There’s not just one way to succeed in STEM, and we want everyone in the room to see that.”

A sampling of the game changers

The speakers are a powerful mix of expertise, inspiration and impact. There is, for instance, fintech and digital banking pioneer, Nicolette Mashile (RSA); tech inclusion champion and Founder of GirlCode, Zandile Mkwanazi (RSA); expert in aesthetic wellness, Dr Wedu Somolekae (BW); innovator at the intersection of health and impact, Phatsimo Matshediso (BW); advocate of women in the energy transition, Keleadile Ruda (BW); barrier-breaking entrepreneur in tech, Marang Mbaakanyi (BW); and Dr Precious Serero, who will discuss Periods, Performance and Productivity (BW).

Palai noted: “Each speaker was selected not only for their accolades but for their ability to inspire through authenticity and engage meaningfully with the audience.”

Post Views: 218